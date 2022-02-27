'Bestseller' star Shruti Haasan tests positive for Covid, says 'I'm on the mend'

To all those people who are thinking that there is no Covid, and they can roam around, without considering precautions, here's another proof that confirms the fact that we are still under the shadow of the virus. Actress Shruti Haasan has been tested positive for Covid, and she shared the health update on her social media.

The 'Welcome Back' actress followers are worried since she shared a post on her Instagram that says, "Hi Everyone! A quick not so fun update. Despite all safety measures I have tested positive for Covid. I'm on the mend and can't wait to be back very soon! Thank you and see you soon lovelies," with a heart emoji.

Check out the post

After the post, many of her fans, and even colleagues wished for her well-being. Siddhanth Kapoor said, "Take care maaaa lots of water healthy food and sleep." Actress Sophie Chaudry commented, "Damn!! Get well soon love!! Hugs and strength to you." Mahesh Babu's wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar said, "Big kiss! Get well soon."

READ Shruti Haasan speaks on internet shaming, felt pressurised by public's opinion

Actress Shruti Haasan is back after on the screen with the web series 'Bestseller,' and she is garnering accolades for her performance. The actress who likes to keep her honest side on social media revealed being trolled and digital shaming. While speaking to India.com, Shruti added that there was a time when she was getting affected by people's opinions. Hassan added that. she has always been that way. However, six years ago, she started to feel the pressure of other people’s opinion... because of the business… The 'Luck' actress added that comments like ‘aise kapde pehnne chahye,’ ‘interview aisa dena chahye’, ‘heroine aise nahi baat karti...’ had affected her in a way. The actress stated that people can have their opinions but still she was finding it cumbersome, and it had affected her choice as well. The actress also feels that being quiet can be excessively exhausting.