'Besharam': Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar gets brutally trolled for dancing in wedding

Pakistani popular actress-singer and YouTuber Ayesha Omar was recently trolled by many netizens after a video of her dancing in a wedding gone viral. The 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' actress has rose to popularity by giving exceptional performances in films like 'Karachi Se Lahore' and 'Kaaf Kangana,' and she's also a sensation in the digital world.

Check out beautiful Ayesha giving winter tips

However, she recently became a soft target for trollers after her video was out. In the video Ayesha was dancing on 'Munni Badnaam Hui' song, and people went beserk on the net. Among the harsh comment, she was fat-shamed, tagged as 'besharam,' and one user asked her 'charges' for performing in weddings.

Check out the video

Omar decided to put an end to the trolling, and she gave a piece of mind by commenting, "She does not dance on random weddings. Only friends’ and relatives’. This was a close friends wedding and this was for fun. Not for money. She doesn’t charge anything at all.”

Ayesha further asserted that celebs do have a normal life to live, and cleared the matter by adding, “We also dance on our friends’ and relatives’ weddings like some of you, when we can make time to practice with our crazy work schedules. It’s not easy but manage. Not everything is for money guys. Some of it is to feed your soul. Dancing with my close friends is soul food for me.” (sic)

Ayesha did the righful thing, and one should realise that social media doesn't empower to say anything. Way to go Ayesha!