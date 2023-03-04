Benny Dayal 'bruised' after hit by drone during live concert in Chennai, says 'we are not Vijay or Prabhas...'

Benny Dayal/Instagram

Popular singer Benny Dayal was struck by a drone camera that was filming him during a live performance in Chennai. A video of the incident during the concert at VIT Chennai on Friday went viral on social media. Later, on Friday, the Badtameez Dil singer shared details about the incident.

Dropping a personalised video to brief his fans on the incident, the singer said the drone struck his head accidentally during the live stage performance and also left him with some bruises on his fingers. "The drone fans, they hit and bruised the back of my head a little bit. Two of my fingers got completely bruised. But that's all fine. I think I am going to recover from this much faster. Thanks to all for love and prayers," the singer said.

The Bang Bang singer also urged all fellow artists to add a clause in their contracts asking event organisers to rope in professional drone operators. He added, "I just want to express three things. All artists should make sure they have a clause that the drone cannot come close to them while they are performing as their movement cannot be coordinated. You need a person with you who is specifically working on drones."

Benny added, "Please all colleges, companies, show or event organisers, get a certified drone operator because it's very dangerous. The person should be certified to operate a drone. We are artists. We are just singing on stage. We are not Vijay or Ajay or Salman Khan or Prabhas or some action hero. You don't have to do all these stunts. Just do a regular show. We just want to look nice. The drones shouldn't come so close to artists during a live performance," he said.

He tagged a message with his video post that read, "SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO ALL ARTIST CONCERNING DRONE OPERATORS. Kindly Listen! Thank you @vit.chennai @vibrancevit for having me over to perform. You all are amazing."

As soon as the singer posted the video, industry friends flooded the comment section. The multiple Grammy Award-winning Indian composer penned, "You are one of the kindest and best persons I know. Just this video, inspite of what you went through, is oozing with Kindness and empathy. More power to you. You are awesome." Singer Armaan Malik wrote, "Man this is messed up. Get well soon Ben!". The Malaysian singer Yogi B, known for Tamil Hip-Hop, commented, "Relieved that it was minimal and not to your face bro. Glad you are addressing it in good spirit and wisdom; heal well and complete bro, best of rest and recovery."

Benny is the voice behind chartbusters such as Daaru Desi, Let's Nacho, Locha-e-Ulfat, Lat Lag Gayee, and Besharmi Ki Height, among others. (With inputs from ANI)



READ | 'Such a scam': Netizens lash out at AP Dhillon for lip-syncing to his songs at WPL 2023 opening ceremony