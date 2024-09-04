Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Arjun Bijlani recalls last meeting with Sidharth Shukla, reveals he still has Sushant Singh Rajput's...

SEBI officials complain to Finance Ministry of 'toxic' work culture: Report

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused claim superstar wants to kill them, is conspiring with Dawood Ibrahim to...

Bengali stars return awards to protest Mamata Banerjee govt's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: 'Have been..'

Meet man who once owned a small garage, now Gurugram's richest man with Rs 66904 crore net worth, his business is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Arjun Bijlani recalls last meeting with Sidharth Shukla, reveals he still has Sushant Singh Rajput's...

Arjun Bijlani recalls last meeting with Sidharth Shukla, reveals he still has Sushant Singh Rajput's...

Bengali stars return awards to protest Mamata Banerjee govt's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: 'Have been..'

Bengali stars return awards to protest Mamata Banerjee govt's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: 'Have been..'

Meet man who once owned a small garage, now Gurugram's richest man with Rs 66904 crore net worth, his business is...

Meet man who once owned a small garage, now Gurugram's richest man with Rs 66904 crore net worth, his business is...

10 happiest animals in the world

10 happiest animals in the world

8 healthy foods that are rich in Vitamin D

8 healthy foods that are rich in Vitamin D

Seven most beautiful women of Pakistan 

Seven most beautiful women of Pakistan 

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused claim superstar wants to kill them, is conspiring with Dawood Ibrahim to...

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused claim superstar wants to kill them, is conspiring with Dawood Ibrahim to...

Arjun Bijlani recalls last meeting with Sidharth Shukla, reveals he still has Sushant Singh Rajput's...

Arjun Bijlani recalls last meeting with Sidharth Shukla, reveals he still has Sushant Singh Rajput's...

Bengali stars return awards to protest Mamata Banerjee govt's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: 'Have been..'

Bengali stars return awards to protest Mamata Banerjee govt's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: 'Have been..'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Bengali stars return awards to protest Mamata Banerjee govt's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: 'Have been..'

Three Bengali film and theatre personalities have returned state awards in protest of West Bengal government's handling of the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 08:53 AM IST

Bengali stars return awards to protest Mamata Banerjee govt's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: 'Have been..'
Sudipta Chakraborty
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Amid protests by civil society organisations over the rape-murder of a trainee doctor, three prominent stage and film personalities of West Bengal on Tuesday announced returning the honours conferred on them by the state government over the RG Kar Hospital issue. The three are actor Sudipta Chakraborty, known for national award winner films like Bariwali, theatre personality Biplab Bandyopadhyay and thespian Chandan Sen.

Chakraborty decided to return the Special Film Award conferred on her by the Mamata Banerjee government in July 2013, In a letter to the Secretary of Information and Cultural Affairs department, she said, "In the wake of the current status of our state and the related comments made on September 1 by one of our respected MLAs Kanchan Mullick, I hereby wish to return my certificate and the honour bestowed upon me and continue my demand for justice, both legal and social, standing on the road." Chakraborty referred to a statement by Mullick on September 1 when the actor-turned-TMC MLA asked the state award recipients to return their honours if they join protests against the rape and murder of the doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

"I have been paid an amount of Rs 25,000 too with the certificate, if I remember correctly. Kindly provide me the means by which I can return the amount. Looking forward to your positive response," she said in the letter.

"Had never compromised, will never do it. I had thought the award had been given in recognition of my merit... But I will keep standing on the road, demanding justice, legal and social, both," she said. Earlier, Bengali theatre personality Biplab Bandyopadhyay said in a statement that he is returning the award conferred on him earlier this year by the Paschimbanga Natya Akademi and the Rs 30,000 monetary grant.

The state government and the “partisan” police force want to “hide facts” following the rape and murder of a woman doctor in R G Kar Hospital on August 9, he alleged. “I think the main criteria behind such awards is not one's talent and merit but sycophancy, unconditional support to the state. I did not realise this while accepting this honour in February,” he said.

Bandyopadhyay said, “I felt ashamed and aggrieved as a human being and disturbed by the shameless hyper activism of the state after the R G Kar incident.” He said he cannot retain any state-instituted award after the R G Kar incident. "I have intimated the Akademi (about his decision to return the award),” he told reporters.

Raising his voice over the state's handling of the R G Kar issue, thespian Chandan Sen also declared that he is returning the Dinabandhu Mitra Purashkar, an award instituted by the Natya Akademi. "I have already mailed the Secretary, Information and Cultural Affairs, expressing my wish to return the prize money," he said.

One week back, a well-known theatre group in Malda district Samabeta Prayas said it will return a Rs 50,000 state grant to protest the government's handling of the R G Kar issue. Saradindu Chakraborty, the head of the theatre group Samabeta Prayas, had said the grant was originally awarded to support a two-day theatre festival by his group in the district.

The state-run Paschimbanga Natya Akademi provides a grant of Rs 50,000 to theatre groups across the state to support and promote the group theatre movement. Eminent theatre personality Kaushik Sen said, "The response to this horrific incident and the state's handling of it should be addressed in whatever way individuals or organisations see fit.” The body of the on-duty post-graduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered, was found in the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. One civic volunteer was arrested by the police in this connection the next day. The CBI is now investigating the matter now on an order of the Calcutta High Court.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet 'world's sexiest woman', actress who worked in B-grade films, dated Rohit Sharma; later quit Bollywood to become...

Meet 'world's sexiest woman', actress who worked in B-grade films, dated Rohit Sharma; later quit Bollywood to become...

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos spotted with new Gulfstream G700 private jet worth Rs 662 crore in...

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos spotted with new Gulfstream G700 private jet worth Rs 662 crore in...

Tata Curvv Coupe SUV launched in India: Check price, features of Hyundai Creta rival

Tata Curvv Coupe SUV launched in India: Check price, features of Hyundai Creta rival

‘Top actors should break their silence’ on Justice Hema Committee report, Radhika Sarathkumar slams Malayalam superstars

‘Top actors should break their silence’ on Justice Hema Committee report, Radhika Sarathkumar slams Malayalam superstars

Meet brothers, who built India's 4th largest pharma firm worth Rs 95876 crore, billionaires with net worth of...

Meet brothers, who built India's 4th largest pharma firm worth Rs 95876 crore, billionaires with net worth of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement