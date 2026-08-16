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Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen dies at 71 after prolonged illness, won three National Film Awards

Raja Sen's condition had deteriorated considerably in the last few days after he developed complications involving his lungs, heart and kidneys, and was put on ventilator support. The multiple National Award-winning filmmaker passed away at teh age of 71 years in Kolkata on Sunday.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 16, 2026, 01:58 PM IST

Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen dies at 71 after prolonged illness, won three National Film Awards
Raja Sen dies at 71
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Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen, best known for his National Award-winning film Damu, died at a state-run hospital in Kolkata on Sunday following prolonged illness, sources at the medical establishment said. He was 71. Sen was undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital for multiple health complications and was on ventilator support, they said.

A senior doctor at the hospital said Sen's condition had deteriorated considerably in the last few days after he developed complications involving his lungs, heart and kidneys. "He had multiple complications and his condition remained critical despite treatment. He was on ventilator support," the doctor said.

Sen had initially been admitted to a private hospital following an injury to his lower back. His condition deteriorated during treatment, and he subsequently developed lung and cardiac complications. He was shifted to SSKM Hospital on Monday, where he later developed kidney-related complications, the sources said.

Sen made his feature film debut with Damu in 1996, which went on to win the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film. His 1999 film Atmiyo Swajan won the National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare, while his 1993 documentary on Suchitra Mitra received the National Film Award for Best Arts/Cultural Film.

Over the course of his long career, Sen directed several feature films, television serials and documentaries. His filmography included Damu, Atmiyo Swajan, Desh, Debipaksha, Colonel, Chakrabyuhya, Laboratory and Maya Mridanga, among others. His 2002 film Desh starred Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Sen also made documentaries on several prominent personalities and cultural figures, including renowned Rabindra Sangeet exponent Suchitra Mitra. His death marks the end of a prolific career spanning Bengali cinema, television and documentary filmmaking, and has left the Bengali film and television industry mourning.

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