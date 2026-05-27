Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta dies after falling from terrace, made National Award-winning films Aparajito, Bhooter Bhabishyat

Anik Dutta was deeply influenced by Satyajit Ray's style, with several of his works carrying subtle tributes and references to the Oscar-winning legendary filmmaker. He shot to fame with his directorial debut Bhooter Bhabishyat in 2012 and his 2024 release Aparajito won two National Film Awards.

Veteran Bengali Filmmaker Anik Dutta died on Wednesday after allegedly falling from the terrace of his multi-storey residence in south Kolkata, police said. He was rushed to a private hospital near Dhakuria, where doctors declared him dead, according to a senior police officer. Police have launched an investigation and begun examining the scene of the incident. The filmmaker's family is yet to issue an official statement on the matter. Dutta's sudden demise has shocked the entire Bengali film industry. Several actors, directors and other members of the industry gathered at the hospital to pay their final respects to the late director.

Anik Dutta shot to fame with Bhooter Bhabishyat in 2012. The film, noted for its political and social satire woven into a horror narrative, is regarded by many as a milestone in Bengali cinema. It featured renowned actors including Paran Bandopadhyay, Swastika Mukherjee, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Parambrata Chatterjee and Saswata Chatterjee. Bhooter Bhabishyat was also remade in Hindi by Satish Kaushik as Gang of Ghosts in 2014 with Sharman Joshi, Asrani, Anupam Kher, Mahie Gill, Saurabh Shukla, and others.

The Bengali director later made critically acclaimed films Aschorjo Prodip, Meghnad Badh Rahasya, Bhobishyoter Bhoot, and Borunbabur Bondhu. His 2024 movie Aparajito won two National Film Awards for Best Make Up and Best Production Design. It is based on the making of Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali, which is considered one of the greatest and most influential films in the history of cinem. Dutta was deeply influenced by Ray's filmmaking style, with several of his works carrying subtle tributes and references to the Oscar-winning legendary filmmaker.

The late director's last release was the 2025 detective mystery thriller Joto Kando Kolkatatei. It starred Abir Chatterjee and Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed in the lead roles. Released during the festivities of Durga Puja last year, the film received positive reviews from the audiences and critics, and also emerged as a commercial success at the box office. Though not directly involved in active politics, Anik Dutta often commented on contemporary issues and censorship through humour in his films.

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