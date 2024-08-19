Bengali film stars come out on streets to 'express their anger' against Kolkata doctor rape-murder

Actors from Bengali cinema came out on the streets of Kolkata to protest against the heinous rape and murder case that has galvanised the city

Actors and filmmakers from the Bengali cinema industry gathered to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The incident, which occurred on August 9, has sparked massive outrage and drawn a significant response from various sectors.

Prominent figures in Bengali cinema, including directors Arindam Sil and Kaushik Ganguly, as well as actress Churni Ganguly, joined the protest to demand justice for the victim.

Bengali actor Saheb Chatterjee, who also joined the protest, voiced his concerns about the need for appropriate justice, emphasising that such acts of violence must be met with firm and effective responses to prevent a loss of public faith. "The best way to express our anger is through protest and seeking justice," Chatterjee stated, adding, "Protest has always been a democratic tool to ensure that those in power pay attention to critical issues."

The investigation into the case is progressing, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) employing advanced techniques such as 3D laser mapping of the emergency ward where the crime took place. Additionally, the CBI has conducted psychological evaluations of the primary suspect.

Sources confirm that a psychologist from the CBI team arrived in Kolkata on Saturday to support the ongoing investigation. The Supreme Court of India has also taken note of the case, with Chief Justice DY Chandrachud leading a bench that will hear the matter on August 20.

The case has also incited widespread public protests beyond the medical community. Football fans demonstrated near Salt Lake Stadium, resulting in the cancellation of the Durand Cup match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

Meanwhile, junior doctors and students continue to protest at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, calling for justice and accountability. The unrest has led to incidents of vandalism, including an attack on the protest site and hospital campus on August 14. To maintain public order, the Kolkata police have imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, around the medical college for seven days, starting from August 18.

