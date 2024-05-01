FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bengali film industry urges Kolkata Police to take legal action against social media harassment, details inside

Dhurandhar: Offensive words muted in revised version of Ranveer Singh's blockbuster after objection from Baloch community

A 6.5 earthquake hits Mexico during President Claudia Sheinbaum’s briefing, WATCH video

'Just 4–5 failed innings?': Yograj Singh slams selectors over Shubman Gill's T20 World Cup omission, invokes 1983 World Cup legend

Zubeen Garg's wife Garima Garg announces trust in singer's memory to 'safeguard his dreams, creative legacy, ideals'

Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan as Dhurandhar overtakes Pathaan to become highest-grossing Bollywood film in North America

It's official! Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan Vadra announces engagement to Aviva Baig with throwback photo; Check post

After Dhurandhar's blockbuster success, this Ranveer Singh film to re-release in theatres; not 83, Padmaavat, Simmba, Gully Boy

'Right people to carry...': Ben Stokes backs Brendon McCullum to continue as England coach after Ashes defeat

Swiss ski resort bar fire cause REVEALED: Local official says tragedy occurred due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bengali film industry urges Kolkata Police to take legal action against social media harassment, details inside

Bengali film industry seeks police action against social media harassment

Dhurandhar: Offensive words muted in revised version of Ranveer Singh's blockbuster after objection from Baloch community

Dhurandhar: Offensive words muted in revised version of Ranveer Singh film

'Just 4–5 failed innings?': Yograj Singh slams selectors over Shubman Gill's T20 World Cup omission, invokes 1983 World Cup legend

Yograj Singh slams selectors over Shubman Gill's T20 World Cup omission

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look at her net worth

Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look

Simar Bhatia, Aman Indra Kumar, Yashvardhan Ahuja: Meet newcomers of 2026 and know about their upcoming debut films

Simar Bhatia, Aman Indra Kumar, Yashvardhan Ahuja: Meet newcomers of 2026 and kn

Meet Rajeev Siddhartha: Kriti Kulhari's boyfriend, has worked with actress in..., shared screen space with Bobby Deol, Arshad Warsi in...

Meet Rajeev Siddhartha: Kriti Kulhari's boyfriend, has worked with actress in...

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Bengali film industry urges Kolkata Police to take legal action against social media harassment, details inside

According to the complaint, certain people have been using social media in a deliberate and planned manner to launch personal attacks on producers, directors, actors and technicians associated with Tollywood.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 12:14 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bengali film industry urges Kolkata Police to take legal action against social media harassment, details inside
Bengali film industry seeks police action against social media harassment
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The film screening committee representing the Bengali film industry on Friday wrote to Kolkata Police seeking strict legal action against individuals allegedly involved in targeted, vulgar and defamatory attacks on filmmakers and artistes through social media platforms.

In a written representation to Kolkata Police commissioner Manoj Verma, the committee, on behalf of film federations, directors' associations, producers, technicians, actors and actresses, expressed grave concern over the growing trend of online harassment on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and short-video reels.

According to the complaint, certain people have been using social media in a deliberate and planned manner to launch personal attacks on producers, directors, actors and technicians associated with Tollywood. The attacks reportedly go beyond professional criticism, often dragging family members into the abuse and circulating obscene images, objectionable posts and offensive comments, the committee said in the letter in Bengali.

"Such incidents intensify particularly around the time of release of film teasers, promotional campaigns or theatrical releases. At these times, filmmakers or artistes are allegedly singled out, with their personal lives and families subjected to indecent and insulting remarks. The language used in these posts is not only deeply offensive but has crossed all limits of decency," the letter said.

The representation further highlighted that these sustained online attacks are causing serious damage to the social reputation of those targeted and are having a profound negative impact on their personal and family lives and the situation has turned shameful and intolerable. "The issue has become a matter of serious concern for the entire industry," it said.

"We urge the authorities to initiate stringent legal proceedings against those responsible. The committee has appealed for exemplary punishment to deter such offences in the future and to help restore a healthy and respectful environment within the film industry," a committee member, associated with a big production house, said. Expressing confidence in getting administrative support, the member said timely and decisive action would play a crucial role in safeguarding the dignity, reputation and professional atmosphere of Tollywood.

Piya Sengupta, President of the Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA), and Swaroop Biswas, Chief of the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI), said after the meeting with CP (Commissioner of Police), "We spoke to Verma and senior officials of the cyber crime cell. We flagged issues like cyber harassment, manipulating film ratings to bring them down, and circulating morphed images which are unacceptable. The administration has assured us of strict action."

Producer Rana Sarkar, producer-director Shiboprosad Mukherjee, EIMPA chairperson Piya Sengupta, actors Jisshu Sengupta and Parambrata Chatterjee, music composer-director Indradip Dasgupta, FCTWEI head Swaroop Biswas were among the signatories.

READ | Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan as Dhurandhar overtakes Pathaan to become highest-grossing Bollywood film in North America

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bengali film industry urges Kolkata Police to take legal action against social media harassment, details inside
Bengali film industry seeks police action against social media harassment
Dhurandhar: Offensive words muted in revised version of Ranveer Singh's blockbuster after objection from Baloch community
Dhurandhar: Offensive words muted in revised version of Ranveer Singh film
A 6.5 earthquake hits Mexico during President Claudia Sheinbaum’s briefing, WATCH video
A 6.5 earthquake hits Mexico during President Claudia Sheinbaum’s briefing, WAT
'Just 4–5 failed innings?': Yograj Singh slams selectors over Shubman Gill's T20 World Cup omission, invokes 1983 World Cup legend
Yograj Singh slams selectors over Shubman Gill's T20 World Cup omission
Zubeen Garg's wife Garima Garg announces trust in singer's memory to 'safeguard his dreams, creative legacy, ideals'
Zubeen Garg's wife Garima Garg announces trust in late singer's memory
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look at her net worth
Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look
Simar Bhatia, Aman Indra Kumar, Yashvardhan Ahuja: Meet newcomers of 2026 and know about their upcoming debut films
Simar Bhatia, Aman Indra Kumar, Yashvardhan Ahuja: Meet newcomers of 2026 and kn
Meet Rajeev Siddhartha: Kriti Kulhari's boyfriend, has worked with actress in..., shared screen space with Bobby Deol, Arshad Warsi in...
Meet Rajeev Siddhartha: Kriti Kulhari's boyfriend, has worked with actress in...
New Kia Seltos Launched in India: Check price, features, specs, variants, more
New Kia Seltos Launched in India: Check price, features, specs, variants, more
Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, prioritising Bollywood over Punjabi cinema, Allu Arjun-Diljit Dosanjh collab
Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement