Bengali actress Suchandra Dasgupta passes away in road accident at 29

Suchandra Dasgupta was returning home at the end of a shooting session on a motorcycle, when she was hit by a speeding truck on Saturday night.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 21, 2023, 08:14 PM IST

Suchandra Dasgupta/IANS

Suchandra Dasgupta, a popular face in the Bengali television serial circuit, died in a road accident at Baranagar on the northern outskirts of Kolkata on Saturday night. She was returning home at the end of a shooting session on a motorcycle, when she was hit by a speeding truck. 

The incident occurred when a bicycle suddenly crossed the road near Baranagar Ghoshpara Road and the person riding the app-based bike tried to stop it by using the brake. At that moment, Suchandra, who was seated behind the motorcycle, fell to the ground and was struck by a truck coming from behind. The actress died on the spot. 

Following the accident, there were protests by the local people who alleged police negligence in controlling the rash driving of the truck driver on the road. Later, a police team from the local police station reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The police have arrested the truck driver.

Dasgupta became quite popular for her acting in the popular Bengali television serial Gouri Elo (There Comes Gouri). The entire Bengali television serial circuit is in a state of shock following the sudden and untimely demise of the actress. Besides being popular as an actress, she was loved by people for her jolly behaviour.

Suchandra's husband Debjyoti Sengupta said that she was working as a sidekick in several serials for some time. But for her, it was like an addiction. Sometimes she had to go out for work. Yesterday, also she was shooting for a show while returning from there on a bike. (With inputs from ANI & IANS)

