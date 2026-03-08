FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly returns to India after being stuck in Dubai amid US-Israel-Iran war: 'I am so devastated'

After returning to Kolkata, Subhashree Ganguly talked about the situation in Dubai. She said, "It was a very frightening situation. I am so devastated that I am not in a position to share my experiences right now. Thank you, everyone, for the love and support."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 08, 2026, 12:21 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bengali film star Subhashree Ganguly and her son, who were stuck in Dubai amid the West Asia conflict, returned to Kolkata on Friday. Ganguly and her son Yuvaan arrived in the city via Mumbai. They were received at the airport by her filmmaker husband, Raj Chakraborty, who is also a TMC MLA. 

Speaking to reporters, Ganguly described the situation in Dubai as "terrifying". "It was a very frightening situation. I am so devastated that I am not in a position to share my experiences right now. Thank you, everyone, for the love and support. It gave me strength in such a difficult time," she said. 

Ganguly had travelled to Dubai last Saturday with her son for a holiday. Their scheduled return flight to Kolkata on Wednesday night was cancelled amid the conflict between the US-Israel and Iran. Ganguly is known for films such as Challenge (2009), Parineeta (2019), Shontaan (2024), and Grihapravesh (2025). Web series Indubala Bhaater Hotel (2023) is also among her notable works.

What is US-Israel-Iran war?

The US-Israel-Iran conflict began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched coordinated air and missile strikes on Iran. The attacks targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities, missile systems, military bases, and key government leaders, as both countries claimed Iran's nuclear program and regional influence posed a major security threat. During the initial strikes, several senior Iranian officials were killed, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, which further escalated tensions.

In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the Middle East, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Jordan. The sudden escalation of hostilities has plunged global aviation into turmoil, triggering airport shutdowns, sweeping airspace closures, and the cancellation or diversion of hundreds of flights worldwide. The ongoing conflict has resulted in thousands being reportedly killed or injured.

