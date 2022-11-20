Search icon
Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma passes away at 24 after suffering multiple cardiac arrests

Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma passed away on Sunday while receiving treatment at a hospital in Kolkata.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 02:35 PM IST

File photo

Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma passed away on Sunday while receiving treatment at a hospital in Kolkata for repeated cardiac arrests earlier this week. She was only 24 years old.

Aindrila suffered a brain stroke on November 1 and was subsequently hospitalized. According to IndianExpress.com she required left frontotemporoparietal decompressive craniotomy surgery due to an intracranial hemorrhage. The actor had repeated cardiac arrests on November 14; as a result, her health deteriorated.

Aindrila’s boyfriend Sabyasachi Chowdhury had also penned a note for her a few days back. He wrote, “I never thought that I would write this here. However, today is the day. Pray for Aindrila. Pray for a miracle. Pray for the supernatural. She is fighting against all odds, beyond human.”

Cancer survivor Aindrila Sharma was born and raised in Berhampore, West Bengal. She made her television debut with Jhumur and thereafter appeared on shows like Jibon Jyoti, Jiyon Kathi, and Mahapeeth Tarapeeth. She appeared in films like Love Cafe and Ami Didi No 1.

Also read: Who is Aindrila Sharma? Why the cancer survivor actress is now on a ventilator

Tollywood and many of the actress Aindrila Sharma's admirers in the state had been fervently hoping for her recovery. People began to pray for the 24-year-old actress who had fought bravely in the hospital.

