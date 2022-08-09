Search icon
Bengali actor Saibal Bhattacharya attempts suicide at his Kolkata home, admitted to hospital

Before attempting suicide, Saibal Bhattacharya took to Facebook and shared a video where he allegedly blamed his wife and in-laws for his condition.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 10:33 PM IST

Saibal Bhattacharya/Image source - ANI

Bengali actor Saibal Bhattacharya tried to end his life on Monday night at his residence at Kasba, West Bengal. As per the Kolkata Police, Saibal injured himself in an inebriated condition. He was immediately rushed to the Chittaranjan Hospital.

Reportedly, prior to attempting suicide, Saibal took to his social media handle on Monday night to share a video (which has been retrieved now) where he allegedly blamed his wife and in-laws for his condition. "I was forced to take it in my own hands. For this my wife, mother-in-law and...," he had reportedly said in the video.

News of Saibal's attempted suicide comes months after Bengali actors Pallavi Dey and Bidisha De Majumdar, and model-actor Manjusha Niyogi allegedly died by suicide in the month of May.

Pallavi Dey was found dead at her house in Kolkata's Garfa. According to police, on May 15, 25-year-old Pallavi was found hanging from a ceiling fan with the help of a bed sheet inside an apartment on the 2nd floor of a multi-storied residential building.

Bidisha De Majumder was found hanging in her apartment at Nager Bazaar on May 25 after neighbours broke open the door of her flat. According to the reports of PTI, a suicide note was found near the body in which it was written that she was taking the extreme step due to a lack of career opportunities.

READ | 21-year-old model Bidisha De Majumder found dead in her rented apartment

On May 27, Manjusha Niyogi was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in Kolkata's Patuli area. Her mother claimed she was acutely depressed by the death of Majumder, who was her friend.

(With inputs from ANI)

