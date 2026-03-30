Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee dies at 43 after drowning at Odisha's Talsari beach during TV serial shoot

Rahul Banerjee was known in the Bengali film industry for his character roles. He shot to fame with the blockbuster Chirodini Tumi Je Amar in 2008. He left behind his 13-year-old son Sahaj Banerjee and actor-wife Priyanka Sarkar.

Popular Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died on Sunday after drowning in the sea at Talsari beach in Odisha. He was 43, and left behind his 13-year-old son Sahaj Banerjee and actor-wife Priyanka Sarkar. He had gone to the beach, located near Digha in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, for shooting a Bengali serial Bholebaba Paar Karega, his co-actor Diganta Bagchi said.

"After today's shoot, he went alone to the water but somehow got entangled in something under the water. The exact circumstances are not clear. Suddenly, people, including crew members, were shouting that Rahul was drowning and we pulled him out of the water. We rushed him to Digha hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," Bagchi said.

A West Bengal Police officer said the actor was declared dead at Digha hospital after being brought from a sea beach in neighbouring Odisha. "We have contacted our counterparts in Odisha to ascertain the sequence of events. A case of unnatural death has been registered in Digha police station as well. We are also talking to his production team members and eyewitnesses," he said.

Expressing grief over the incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a statement, "I am shocked, deeply saddened to hear the news that the distinguished, young, and popular actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee is suddenly no longer among us I am unable to comprehend what exactly happened. He was one of my favourite actors and a person I truly admired. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, loved ones, and countless admirers. Rahul's sudden passing is an irreparable loss to the Bengali entertainment industry, to both Tollywood and television."

Rahul Banerjee was known in the Bengali film industry for his character roles. He shot to fame with the blockbuster Chirodini Tumi Je Amar in 2008, followed by a string of hits such as Zulfiqar (2016), Byomkesh Gotro (2018), Biday Byomkesh (2018), and The Academy of Fine Arts (2025), among others. He had acted in famous TV serials such as Tumi Asbe Bole, Horogouri Pice Hotel, and Mohonna.

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