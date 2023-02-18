Search icon
Ben Affleck introduces Ranveer Singh at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2023, fans say 'Gully Boy meets Batman'

Ranveer Singh has been the brand ambassador for NBA India since 2021 and participated in the 2022 celebrity game as well.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 05:21 PM IST

Ranveer Singh-Ben Affleck/NBA India Instagram

Ranveer Singh represented NBA India at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2023 held on February 17 in Salt Lake City, Utah in the United States. The Bollywood actor was joined by Marvel Star Simu Liu, comedian Hasan Minhaj, and Latin global music icon and actor Nicky Jam among others.

It was the Hollywood superstar Ben Affleck who introduced all the players in the celebrity match. Their photo, in which they are seen standing opposite each other, was shared by the NBA India on its social media handles and has been going viral. Netizens took to the comments section and wrote, "Gully Boy meets Batman". Ranveer's fans have also been sharing his pictures and videos from the star-studded match.

The Bollywood actor played the titular character of a street rapper in Zoya Akhtar's 2019 musical drama Gully Boy, inspired by the lives of rappers DIVINI and Naezy. The Hollywood actor played the DC comics character in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NBA India (@nbaindia)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveersingh (@ranveersinghsfanclub)

Talking about the All-Star celebrity game, Ranveer ended up on the winning side as he played for Team Dwaye Wade which defeated Team Ryan Smith 81-78. DK Metcalf from Team Dwayne won the MVP award for scoring 20 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks in the match. Ranveer has been the brand ambassador for NBA India since 2021. He participated in the 2022 celebrity game as well where he played alongside Machine Gun Kelly and rapper Quavo among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be next seen in Karan Johar's romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani sharing the screen with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan also star in the Dharma Productions film set to release in theatres on July 28, 2023.

