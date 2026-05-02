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Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas shares first photos from intimate Tirupati wedding with Kavya Reddy: 'World, meet my wife'

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Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas shares first photos from intimate Tirupati wedding with Kavya Reddy: 'World, meet my wife'

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas shared his first post after marrying Kavya Reddy, introducing her as his 'NA PELLAM NIPPU RA' along with wedding pictures from their Tirumala ceremony and Hyderabad reception.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 02, 2026, 02:31 PM IST

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas shares first photos from intimate Tirupati wedding with Kavya Reddy: 'World, meet my wife'
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Actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas shared his first post after marrying Kavya Reddy, referring to her as his 'pellam' and calling her 'nippu' (fire). The couple got married in a traditional ceremony in Tirumala on April 29 and later hosted a wedding reception in Hyderabad on May 1, which was attended by several Tollywood celebrities.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas calls Kavya 'nippu' in the first post after the wedding:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After marriage, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas shared wedding pictures with Kavya Reddy on Instagram. The post shows the couple dressed in coordinated traditional outfits, including ivory-and-silver attire and gold-and-purple ensembles worn during different wedding rituals. The photos capture them sharing affectionate moments, smiling at each other and posing closely together. He also referred to Kavya as 'nippu ra,' linking the term to his dialogue in Jaya Janaki Nayaka (2017).

Hyderabad reception attended by Tollywood celebrities:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The reception is in Hyderabad on May 1, which was hosted by Tirumala, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy. The event was attended by several Telugu film industry celebrities, including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Kajal Aggarwal, Saikumar, Aadi, Shiva Kandukuri, Gopichand, Allari Naresh and Sundeep Kishan. In the reception, Kavya wore a sequinned silver lehenga while Sreenivas opted for a dark suit with silver detailing. The couple was seen posing for pictures and interacting with guests during the event.

Also read: Usha Mangeshkar says losing sisters Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle is 'a big shock' for her: 'Feel lonely, sad at home'

Kajal Aggarwal wishes the couple:

Kajal Aggarwal, who has collaborated with Sreenivas in Kavacham 2018 and Sita 2019, shared her best wishes for the couple through social media platforms. She wrote, 'Biggest congratulations, lovelies! May you guys have a lifetime of love, togetherness and joy! Pictures speak a 1000 words, adorable!'. 

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