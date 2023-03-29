Search icon
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Rakul Preet Singh's 2017 film Jaya Janaki Nayaka sets this unique world record on YouTube

Telugu film Jaya Janaki Nayaka, which was released in Hindi as Khoonkhar, has become the world's most-watched film on YouTube.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Rakul Preet Singh's 2017 film Jaya Janaki Nayaka sets this unique world record on YouTube
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Rakul Preet Singh in Jaya Janaki Nayaka

The 2017 Telugu action drama Jaya Janaki Nayaka may have received mixed reviews from critics upon its release but it continues to be a fan favourite, at least among the Hindi audiences. The film’s Hindi-dubbed version, which was released on YouTube later, has now set the world record for most views by any film on the platform.

As of March 2023, Jaya Janaki Nayaka’s Hindi version has seen over 700 million views on YouTube, becoming the first movie across the world to cross that barrier on the video-sharing platform. The film was uploaded to YouTube four years ago by Pen Movies, its official Hindi distributor. The Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Rakul Preet Singh-starrer was directed by Boyapati Srinu and was released in Hindi as Khoonkhar.

Reacting to the movie crossing 700 million views, fans praised it and congratulated the team. “Congratulations srinivas annayya ... Congratulations to the whole team .... Enjoy the celebration....Record,” read one comment. Others said that an entertaining film like this deserved the views it was getting.

However, Jaya Janaki Nayaka’s place at the top may be in danger as the Hindi version of Kannada blockbuster KGF Chapter 2 has also crossed 700 million views on YouTube. Jaya Janaki Nayaka currently has 709 million views while KGF 2 is hot on its heels with 703 million.

Jaya Janaki Nayaka is an action drama with a love story at its heart. It’s official synopsis reads; “Gagan and Sweety fall in love but are forced to break up because her father disapproves of him. While defending a family from thugs one day, Gagan unknowingly saves Sweety and vows to protect her.” The film was released in theatres on August 11, 2017 and was not a success at the box office. It managed only Rs 22 crore worldwide, with almost negligible collections in the Hindi version.

