‘Behenji nahi kaha!’ Nora Fatehi reacts to being called ‘Nora Paaji’ by paps, video goes VIRAL

A video of actor Nora Fatehi thanking the paparazzi for not calling her 'behenji,', has gone popular on social media. Nora and Guru Randhawa have released a new music video called 'Dance Meri Rani,' and while promoting it in the city, they were approached by paparazzi who addressed both Nora and Guru as 'Nora Paaji.' Nora was eager to tell the photographers that she was delighted she wasn't being referred to as 'Nora behenji.'

Nora is asked to pose by the paparazzi in the video. “Rani ji! Rani ji centre (Rani, please look at the centre),” and as Guru joins her, the paps start calling them ‘Nora Praaji.’ Guru, who keeps laughing during the entire time, asks them “kahan se laate ho (where do you bring this from?).” Then, a pap says, “Nora paaji, Nora paaji thoda left.” This cracks up Nora who says, “kam se Kam se kam tumne behenji nahi kaha (At least you did not call me behenji).”

The paparazzi then tried to persuade them that they were actually addressing both Nora and Guru, so they assumed her name and addressed him as 'paaji.' Guru uploaded the footage to Instagram. The caption on his video read, “Nora and paaji (Guru).” Guru shared the video on his Instagram account and wrote, “Rani ji Omg @norafatehi #dancemerirani (sic).”

Watch the viral video here-

The chemistry between Nora and Guru in the new song has wowed the audience. The actor does some dazzling dance moves in the video, while Guru entertains with his swift singing skills. Dance Meri Rani is the follow-up to their previous hit song, 'Nach Meri Rani.'