Before watching Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, watch Rohit Saraf’s top 7 films and web series

Rohit Saraf has proven his versatility in films and web series like The Sky Is Pink, Ludo, and Mismatched. Before his latest release, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, catch these 7 must-watch projects to see his charming performances and evolving acting journey.

Rohit Saraf has rapidly emerged as one of Bollywood’s most promising young actors, known for his versatility, charm, and natural screen presence. With the release of his latest film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, fans are excited to see him bring another memorable character to life. Before diving into this new release, it’s worth revisiting some of Rohit’s must-watch movies and web series that showcase his talent and growth as an actor.

The Sky Is Pink (2019)

This heartfelt drama, based on a true story, features Rohit Saraf as the supportive brother in a family navigating loss and love. Starring Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar, the film highlights Rohit’s ability to bring warmth and sincerity to his roles.

Ludo (2020)

Directed by Anurag Basu, this dark comedy weaves multiple stories together. Rohit’s performance adds emotional depth while perfectly balancing humour and intensity, making him a standout in the ensemble cast.

Flavors of Youth (2018 - Hindi Dub)

In this anime anthology, Rohit lends his voice to the Hindi version, capturing the emotional nuances of the beautifully animated short films. His narration helps convey the essence of youth, love, and nostalgia.

Mismatched (2020–2022, Netflix)

This coming-of-age web series presents Rohit as a relatable college student navigating love, friendship, and personal growth. His natural chemistry with co-stars and charming portrayal make the series binge-worthy.

The Reunion (2020, Netflix)

A nostalgic series about friendship and self-discovery, Rohit delivers a compelling performance, capturing the joys and struggles of youth with ease and authenticity.

Hacked (2020)

In this suspense thriller, Rohit plays a supporting yet crucial role, bringing emotional weight and intensity to the plot while helping drive the story forward.

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai (2020)

Though in a smaller role, Rohit adds nuance to this financial drama about everyday struggles, showing his ability to leave a lasting impression even in supporting roles.

Why watch these before Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari?

Watching these films and web series allows fans to trace Rohit Saraf’s journey as an actor, appreciate his versatility, and see how he effortlessly adapts to different genres. This makes his upcoming film all the more exciting to watch.