Before The Conjuring: Last Rites release, know where to watch all conjuring movies online

ENTERTAINMENT
The Conjuring Universe ends with Last Rites on September 5. Revisit all eight films, from The Conjuring to The Nun II, before the finale.
The Conjuring Universe is one of the most popular horror movie series in the world, terrifying audiences for over a decade. 2013 with The Conjuring and has since expanded into two successful sub-franchises, Annabelle and The Nun. Now, fans are preparing for the grand finale, The Conjuring: Last Rites. Before the final chapter releases, horror enthusiasts are eager to revisit every spine-chilling movie from the franchise.
Here’s a complete guide on all the Conjuring films and where you can stream them online.
Full List of Conjuring Universe Movies and Where to Stream
The first film that started it all follows the Warrens as they investigate a haunted farmhouse in Rhode Island.
Where to Stream: HBO Max, Hulu
Where to Rent: Prime Video
The terrifying origin story of the haunted doll, Annabelle, became the first spin-off of the franchise.
Where to Stream: Netflix
Where to Rent: Prime Video
The Warrens head to England to investigate the famous Enfield haunting, one of the most documented paranormal cases in history.
Where to Stream: HBO Max
Where to Rent: Prime Video
This prequel explores how the cursed doll Annabelle came into existence, delivering one of the scariest stories in the universe.
Where to Stream: HBO Max
Where to Rent: Prime Video
Set in Romania, the film follows a priest and a nun as they confront the demonic entity Valak in a haunted abbey.
Where to Stream: Netflix
Where to Rent: Prime Video
Annabelle wreaks havoc when she is locked inside the Warrens’ artefact room, causing chaos for their young daughter.
Where to Stream: HBO Max
Where to Rent: Prime Video
Inspired by a real murder case, this film shows how demonic possession was used as a defence in a US courtroom.
Where to Stream: HBO Max
Where to Rent: Prime Video
The sequel continues the terrifying story of Valak, the demon nun, as evil spreads across Europe.
Where to Stream: HBO Max
Where to Rent: Prime Video
