Before Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, 5 unmissable performances of Sanya Malhotra that prove her acting brilliance

Before Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari hits theatres, revisit five must-watch films of Sanya Malhotra that showcase her journey from a powerful debut in Dangal to impactful performances in films like Pagglait.

1. Dangal (2016)

Sanya made a stellar debut as Babita Kumari in Aamir Khan’s blockbuster sports drama. The film became one of India’s highest grossers and introduced her as a promising performer.

2. Badhaai Ho (2018)

In this family entertainer, Sanya played Renee, Ayushmann Khurrana’s girlfriend. The film’s fresh storyline and comedy timing made it a massive hit, further boosting her popularity.

3. Photograph (2019)

Sanya impressed critics with her nuanced performance as Miloni in Ritesh Batra’s romantic drama. The film premiered at Sundance and Berlin Film Festival, showcasing her talent on an international stage.

ALSO READ: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's 'Bijuria' has us grooving, 5 Varun Dhawan dance numbers that did the same

4. Ludo (2020)

Anurag Basu’s ensemble dark comedy saw Sanya as Shruti Choksi. Despite a star-studded cast, her charm and chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur stood out, proving her versatility.

5. Pagglait (2021)

Headlining this Netflix dark comedy, Sanya delivered one of her career-best performances as Sandhya, a young widow navigating grief, independence, and self-discovery.