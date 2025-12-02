Before Samantha Ruth Prabhu married Raj Nidimoru, his ex-wife shared suhaagan post, dropped MAJOR hint why they seperated: 'Through the bond of past...'

Five days before Raj Nidimoru got married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, his ex-wife Shhyamali De dropped a post, that was also a major hint at their separation.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru finally took the wedding vows on Monday, and their private traditional wedding left a few close associates and admirers of Samantha. Raj and Samantha got a second chance at love. They both were married to other people, got separated, and then destiny brought them together. The Family Man co-director, Raj Nidimoru, was previously married to filmmaker Shhyamali De. Five days before Raj and Samantha took their wedding vows, Shhyamali dropped an Insta post, which was a cryptic hint at their separation.

For the unversed, Shhyamali worked as an assistant director on films like Aamir Khan's Rang De Basanti and Ajay Devgn's Omkara. On November 27, Shhyamali shared a photo of a married woman's face with kumkum sindoor and bindi on her forehead. Shhyamali dropped this photo on her Instagram and shared a long note in the caption, hinting at why people come together and get separated.

In the caption, Shhyamali shared a shloka from Padma Puran, "Runanubhanda Rupena Pashu Patni Suta Aalaya Runakshaye Kshyayaanthi Tatra Parivedana." Then Shhyamali shared the meaning of the shloka, and wrote, "Through the bond of past debts (runānubandha), one becomes connected with pets, spouse, children, and home. When those karmic debts are exhausted, those relationships come to an end, and with them, the associated joys and sorrows cease."

Here's the post

Netizens sympathised with Shhyamali

Several cybercitizens supported Shhyamali and asked her not to feel bad about Raj moving on from their relationship. "Went into ur profile, understood how much u truly loved. It's their bad luck. May God bless you with all the happiness." Another netizen wrote, "Strength and love to you Shhyamali. You're a better woman than most. May you find happiness again." One of the netizens wrote, "So True..!!As it’s time to end the joys and sorrows associated with it ends too."

