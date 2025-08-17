Before Param Sundari, binge these 5 Sidharth Malhotra movies that prove his versatility

Before Sidharth Malhotra’s Param Sundari arrives, revisit five of his most impactful films that shaped his Bollywood journey.

Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra delivers a powerful dual portrayal of Vikram Batra and his twin brother in this Kargil War biopic. The film earned critical acclaim, multiple awards, and became a digital blockbuster, showcasing his emotional depth and commanding presence.

Kapoor & Sons

In this family drama, he plays one of two brothers navigating love, identity, and family tensions. The nuanced portrayal in a slice-of-life story made it a standout ensemble film, highlighting his ability to act in grounded, real-world settings.

Ek Villain

A high-voltage romantic thriller where he portrays a reformed criminal pushed back into darkness. The film’s edgy storytelling and chart-topping tracks like 'Galliyan' cemented his appeal in intense, brooding roles.

Hasee Toh Phasee

A quirky romantic comedy with Parineeti Chopra, this film showcases his lighter side. The charming chemistry and humour helped prove his versatility and knack for romantic humor.

Mission Majnu

Sidharth Malhotra steps into a spy’s shoes in this Indo-Pak espionage thriller set in 1971. His portrayal of a RAW agent handles tension and patriotism with equal conviction, marking his recent foray into mature, action-centric storytelling.