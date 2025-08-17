'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
ENTERTAINMENT

Before Param Sundari, binge these 5 Sidharth Malhotra movies that prove his versatility

Before Sidharth Malhotra’s Param Sundari arrives, revisit five of his most impactful films that shaped his Bollywood journey.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 03:36 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Before Param Sundari, binge these 5 Sidharth Malhotra movies that prove his versatility

Shershaah

Untitled-design-1Sidharth Malhotra delivers a powerful dual portrayal of Vikram Batra and his twin brother in this Kargil War biopic. The film earned critical acclaim, multiple awards, and became a digital blockbuster, showcasing his emotional depth and commanding presence.

Kapoor & Sons

Untitled-design-2In this family drama, he plays one of two brothers navigating love, identity, and family tensions. The nuanced portrayal in a slice-of-life story made it a standout ensemble film, highlighting his ability to act in grounded, real-world settings.

Ek Villain

Untitled-design-3A high-voltage romantic thriller where he portrays a reformed criminal pushed back into darkness. The film’s edgy storytelling and chart-topping tracks like 'Galliyan' cemented his appeal in intense, brooding roles.

ALSO READ: Ahead of Param Sundari release, revisit Janhvi Kapoor’s top 5 performances

Hasee Toh Phasee

Untitled-design-4A quirky romantic comedy with Parineeti Chopra, this film showcases his lighter side. The charming chemistry and humour helped prove his versatility and knack for romantic humor.

Mission Majnu

Untitled-design-5Sidharth Malhotra steps into a spy’s shoes in this Indo-Pak espionage thriller set in 1971. His portrayal of a RAW agent handles tension and patriotism with equal conviction, marking his recent foray into mature, action-centric storytelling.

