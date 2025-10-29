Before Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra streams on OTT, must-watch these Malayalam fantasy thrillers

Before watching Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra on JioHotstar, explore Malayalam fantasy movies like Nine, My Dear Kuttichathan, and more, blending magic, mystery, and adventure.

Malayalam cinema has always had a special touch when it comes to fantasy with emotion, mystery, and magic. As Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, gears up for its grand OTT release on JioHotstar on October 31, 2025.

But before you dive into this spectacular visual treat, here’s a look at some Malayalam fantasy thrillers that beautifully mix adventure, supernatural elements, and strong storytelling.

Sumathi Valavu

Directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar, Sumathi Valavu is a delightful mix of horror, comedy, and fantasy. The film stars Arjun Ashokan, Gokul Suresh, Saiju Kurup, and Balu Varghese, each delivering engaging performances that keep you hooked from start to finish.

Barroz 3D: Guardian of Treasures

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's directorial debut. This fantasy-adventure film takes audiences on a magical treasure hunt filled with mystical characters, hidden secrets, and breathtaking visuals.

Nine

Directed by Jenuse Mohamed. The film revolves around a father and son who face strange, almost otherworldly events when a comet passes close to Earth for nine days.

Anandabhadram

Directed by the visionary Santosh Sivan. It tells the story of ancestral secrets, black magic, and revenge, all unfolding in a mystical village.

My Dear Kuttichathan

India’s first-ever 3D film, this classic still holds a special place in the hearts of audiences. The movie follows a playful little genie named Kuttichathan and his magical adventures with a group of children.

