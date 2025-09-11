Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Before Jolly LLB 3 hits theatres, watch these 5 gripping Indian courtroom dramas

Before Jolly LLB 3 arrives, watch India’s top courtroom dramas. Each film blends powerful storytelling with social commentary, making them both gripping and unforgettable.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 09:00 PM IST

Before Jolly LLB 3 hits theatres, watch these 5 gripping Indian courtroom dramas
The much-loved courtroom comedy-drama series Jolly LLB is returning with its third instalment. Starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, Jolly LLB 3 will release in theatres on September 19. The film is expected to bring back the perfect mix of humour, intense legal battles, and thought-provoking commentary on India’s judicial system.

But if the wait feels endless, there’s a way to fill the gap. Indian cinema has produced some unforgettable courtroom dramas over the years. From gripping cases of injustice to powerful arguments, these movies will keep you hooked until Jolly LLB 3 arrives.

Mulk on Amazon Prime Video

Untitled-design-1

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Mulk is an emotional courtroom drama that dares to raise questions about religion, terrorism, and communal prejudice. The story revolves around a Muslim family that becomes a target of suspicion after one member gets involved in unlawful activities.

Pink on Netflix

Untitled-design-2

This film, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, stars Amitabh Bachchan in one of his most powerful roles as a lawyer defending three young women, played by Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, and Andrea Tariang. The film’s bravery in tackling gender bias and its sensitive handling of women’s rights make it unforgettable.

Section 375 on Amazon Prime Video

Untitled-design-3

The film features Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha as lawyers who take opposite sides of a case involving sexual assault. The strong performances, sharp writing, and thought-provoking storyline make Section 375 a compelling watch for anyone interested in the realities of law and its loopholes.

ALSO READ: Jolly LLB 3 in trouble? Pune court summons Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, director Subhash Kapoor to appear in court for...

OMG 2 on Netflix

Untitled-design-4

OMG 2 combines social messaging with courtroom drama in a unique way. Starring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi, the film addresses the sensitive yet crucial topic of sex education in Indian society.

Damini on Amazon Prime Video

Untitled-design-5

The list of Indian courtroom dramas is incomplete without Damini. Released in 1993, this film stars Meenakshi Seshadri, Rishi Kapoor, and Sunny Deol. It tells the story of a woman who refuses to stay silent after witnessing a terrible crime.

ALSO READ: Jolly LLB 3: Allahabad HC dismisses plea seeking ban on release of Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla film

