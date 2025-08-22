Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ENTERTAINMENT

Before Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar’s top legal dramas streaming on Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar

Before Jolly LLB 3 hits the theaters, revisit Akshay Kumar’s best courtroom dramas like Rustom, OMG, and Jolly LLB 2 now streaming on OTT platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar and more.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 03:56 PM IST

Before Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar’s top legal dramas streaming on Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar
Before Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar’s top legal dramas streaming on Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar
Bollywood superstar, Akshay Kumar is all set to return to the courtroom with Jolly LLB 3, releasing on September 19. Directed by Subhash Kapoor and co-starring Arshan Warsi, the film unites both Jollys from the blockbuster franchise. Before watching this must anticipated legal drama, here’s a look at Akshay’s courtroom centric films available on OTT platforms.

Jolly LLB 2

Untitled-design-17

Before watching Jolly LLB 3, fans should revisit Jolly LLB 2, where Akshay shines as Advocate Jagdishwar "Jolly" Mishra. Fighting corruption and injustice, this Subhash Kapoor directorial is available on JioHotstar.

Kesari Chapter 2

Untitled-design-18

Kesari Chapter 2 has been set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Starring Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair, a fearless lawyer who challenges British rule in court. Directed by Karan Tyagi and featuring R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday, the film is streaming on JioHotstar.

OMG

Untitled-design-19

In OMG, Akshay Kumar portrays Lord Krishna, guiding Paresh Rawal’s character who takes legal action against God after losing his shop. A bold courtroom drama with a spiritual twist, the film is available on JioHotstar.

Aitraaz

Untitled-design-20

In Aitraaz, Akshay plays a victim accused of sexual harassment, fighting for his innocence in court. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5.

Rustom

Untitled-design-21

Akshay Kumar’s powerful act in Rustom, inspired by the real-life K.M. Nanavati case, won him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, this gripping courtroom thriller can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

OMG 2

Untitled-design-22

In OMG 2, Akshay plays a divine role as Lord Shiva while the courtroom drama unfolds around Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The film, directed by Amit Rai, balances social commentary with engaging legal sequences. Watch it now on Netflix and JioHotstar.


ALSO READ: Jolly LLB 3 in trouble? Pune court summons Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, director Subhash Kapoor to appear in court for...

