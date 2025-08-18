Before Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra's Param Sundari, 5 feel-good rom-coms to binge on OTT

Katrina Kaif fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares healthy brownie recipe for dessert lovers
America's gambit fails Russia, leaving a wounded Ukraine waiting in the cold
Beware! AI can tap your phone from distance, know how does it happen?
Airtel down for several users across country, company issues statement
Why Term Insurance is Important at Every Stage in Life?
Sarfaraz Khan gives strong message to BCCI with 92-ball century in Buchi Babu Trophy 2025 opener
Not Fashion, Aitraaz, Mary Kom; Priyanka Chopra calls THIS film a 'turning point in career': 'I was just greedy to work with him'
Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League 2025 Final in Zurich despite skipping Silesia leg, here's how
What is brain-eating amoeba? Reason behind death of 9-year-old girl in Kerala
Watch: Korean man delights internet as 'Kanha' in viral Janmashtami video
ENTERTAINMENT
With Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari headed to cinemas on August 29, 2025, here’s a quick mood-setter: five charming Hindi rom-coms you can stream right now. From new-age banter to comfort-watch classics, these picks keep the laughs and love flowing till the big release.
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Netflix)
Luv Ranjan’s fizzy battle-of-the-sexes stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor as commitment-phobes who stumble into something deeper. Smart one-liners, beachy vibes and a bouncy soundtrack make it an easy, contemporary binge.
Hasee Toh Phasee (Netflix / Prime Video)
Featuring Sidharth Malhotra opposite Parineeti Chopra, this offbeat love story blends family madness with nerdy charm and genuine feels, handy if you want a Sidharth refresher before his new film.
Bareilly Ki Barfi (Netflix)
A small-town triangle starring Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao, this one sparkles with wit, father-daughter warmth, and a twisty love ruse. Light, tasty and endlessly rewatchable, exactly the rom-com comfort plate.
ALSO READ: Before Param Sundari, binge these 5 Sidharth Malhotra movies that prove his versatility
Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (Netflix)
Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza headline this best-friends-to-lovers staple that defined campus-era romance for a generation. If you like breezy banter and heart-on-sleeve confession scenes, this one is a must-watch.
Band Baaja Baaraat (Prime Video)
Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh’s breakout as scrappy Delhi wedding planners is equal parts hustle, dhol beats and slow-burn chemistry. A joyous reminder that love often sneaks in between deadlines and sangeets.