Before Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra's Param Sundari, 5 feel-good rom-coms to binge on OTT

With Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari headed to cinemas on August 29, 2025, here’s a quick mood-setter: five charming Hindi rom-coms you can stream right now. From new-age banter to comfort-watch classics, these picks keep the laughs and love flowing till the big release.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Netflix)

Luv Ranjan’s fizzy battle-of-the-sexes stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor as commitment-phobes who stumble into something deeper. Smart one-liners, beachy vibes and a bouncy soundtrack make it an easy, contemporary binge.

Hasee Toh Phasee (Netflix / Prime Video)

Featuring Sidharth Malhotra opposite Parineeti Chopra, this offbeat love story blends family madness with nerdy charm and genuine feels, handy if you want a Sidharth refresher before his new film.

Bareilly Ki Barfi (Netflix)

A small-town triangle starring Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao, this one sparkles with wit, father-daughter warmth, and a twisty love ruse. Light, tasty and endlessly rewatchable, exactly the rom-com comfort plate.

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (Netflix)

Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza headline this best-friends-to-lovers staple that defined campus-era romance for a generation. If you like breezy banter and heart-on-sleeve confession scenes, this one is a must-watch.

Band Baaja Baaraat (Prime Video)

Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh’s breakout as scrappy Delhi wedding planners is equal parts hustle, dhol beats and slow-burn chemistry. A joyous reminder that love often sneaks in between deadlines and sangeets.