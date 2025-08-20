Before Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna’s Thama, here are 5 vampire-human love stories to watch

As Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s much-awaited film Thama drops its teaser, fans are buzzing about this fresh vampire-human love story. Until its release, here are 5 iconic vampire romances you can revisit that beautifully blend passion, danger, and the supernatural.

Interview with the Vampire (1994)

A haunting exploration of immortality and longing. Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise bring to life a complex, centuries-long bond, where love is as eternal as it is tragic.

Thirst (2009)

Park Chan-wook's sensually dark Gothic horror follows a priest turned vampire and the wife of his childhood friend. An intoxicating mix of desire, morality, and forbidden romance, rendered in unforgettable style.

Kiss of the Damned (2012)

A beautifully moody indie where a human man falls in love with a vampire and disruption arrives when her unpredictable sister enters their secluded sanctuary.

The Vampire Lovers (1970)

Set in an eerie Gothic milieu, this bold adaptation of the classic novella Carmilla weaves forbidden love with early LGBTQ+ themes; dark, daring, and emotionally potent for its time.

Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)

A poetic and melancholic romance between two immortals, expressing existential fatigue and artful intimacy, with their love radiating through centuries of music and emotion.