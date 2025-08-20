Before Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna’s Thama, here are 5 vampire-human love stories to watch

PAN Card: THIS small error can cost you a fine of up to Rs 10,000 - Know WHICH mistake can prove costly and how to avoid them
Cyber Skies Under Siege: Russia's satellite hack shocks Ukraine
Dhanashree Verma finally breaks silence on her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal: 'He walked out first, I couldn't even...'
Actors gone missing? Bollywood celebs who suddenly disappeared after finding fame in film industry
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Netflix to drop preview of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut today
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attack: When Arvind Kejriwal was targeted with eggs, ink, blows and slap
Ameesha Patel is gold medalist in economics, meet other highly qualified Bollywood stars who had unsuccessful film career
Good news for Apple enthusiasts, tech giant to launch low-cost MacBook with iPhone chip, price likely to be Rs...
Faissal Khan challenges brother Aamir Khan to deny affair with Jessica Hines, says 'I can prove it'
Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note on life, loss, and lessons: 'Never take never...'
ENTERTAINMENT
As Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s much-awaited film Thama drops its teaser, fans are buzzing about this fresh vampire-human love story. Until its release, here are 5 iconic vampire romances you can revisit that beautifully blend passion, danger, and the supernatural.
Interview with the Vampire (1994)
A haunting exploration of immortality and longing. Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise bring to life a complex, centuries-long bond, where love is as eternal as it is tragic.
Thirst (2009)
Park Chan-wook's sensually dark Gothic horror follows a priest turned vampire and the wife of his childhood friend. An intoxicating mix of desire, morality, and forbidden romance, rendered in unforgettable style.
Kiss of the Damned (2012)
A beautifully moody indie where a human man falls in love with a vampire and disruption arrives when her unpredictable sister enters their secluded sanctuary.
ALSO READ: Thama: Ayushmann Khurrana makes 'chilling and charismatic' entry to Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui are...; netizens react to posters
The Vampire Lovers (1970)
Set in an eerie Gothic milieu, this bold adaptation of the classic novella Carmilla weaves forbidden love with early LGBTQ+ themes; dark, daring, and emotionally potent for its time.
Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)
A poetic and melancholic romance between two immortals, expressing existential fatigue and artful intimacy, with their love radiating through centuries of music and emotion.