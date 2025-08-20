Before Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna’s Thama, here are 5 vampire-human love stories to watch

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

PAN Card: THIS small error can cost you a fine of up to Rs 10,000 - Know WHICH mistake can prove costly and how to avoid them

Cyber Skies Under Siege: Russia's satellite hack shocks Ukraine

Dhanashree Verma finally breaks silence on her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal: 'He walked out first, I couldn't even...'

Actors gone missing? Bollywood celebs who suddenly disappeared after finding fame in film industry

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Netflix to drop preview of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut today

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attack: When Arvind Kejriwal was targeted with eggs, ink, blows and slap

Ameesha Patel is gold medalist in economics, meet other highly qualified Bollywood stars who had unsuccessful film career

Good news for Apple enthusiasts, tech giant to launch low-cost MacBook with iPhone chip, price likely to be Rs...

Faissal Khan challenges brother Aamir Khan to deny affair with Jessica Hines, says 'I can prove it'

Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note on life, loss, and lessons: 'Never take never...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Cyber Skies Under Siege: Russia's satellite hack shocks Ukraine

Cyber Skies Under Siege: Russia's Satellite Hack Shocks Ukraine

Dhanashree Verma finally breaks silence on her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal: 'He walked out first, I couldn't even...'

Dhanashree Verma finally breaks silence on her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal

Actors gone missing? Bollywood celebs who suddenly disappeared after finding fame in film industry

5 actors who suddenly disappeared after finding fame in film industry

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Before Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna’s Thama, here are 5 vampire-human love stories to watch

As Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s much-awaited film Thama drops its teaser, fans are buzzing about this fresh vampire-human love story. Until its release, here are 5 iconic vampire romances you can revisit that beautifully blend passion, danger, and the supernatural.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 12:02 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Before Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna’s Thama, here are 5 vampire-human love stories to watch

TRENDING NOW

Interview with the Vampire (1994)

Untitled-design-1A haunting exploration of immortality and longing. Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise bring to life a complex, centuries-long bond, where love is as eternal as it is tragic.

Thirst (2009)

Untitled-design-2Park Chan-wook's sensually dark Gothic horror follows a priest turned vampire and the wife of his childhood friend. An intoxicating mix of desire, morality, and forbidden romance, rendered in unforgettable style.

Kiss of the Damned (2012)

Untitled-design-3A beautifully moody indie where a human man falls in love with a vampire and disruption arrives when her unpredictable sister enters their secluded sanctuary.

ALSO READ: Thama: Ayushmann Khurrana makes 'chilling and charismatic' entry to Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui are...; netizens react to posters

The Vampire Lovers (1970)

Untitled-design-4Set in an eerie Gothic milieu, this bold adaptation of the classic novella Carmilla weaves forbidden love with early LGBTQ+ themes; dark, daring, and emotionally potent for its time.

Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)

Untitled-design-5A poetic and melancholic romance between two immortals, expressing existential fatigue and artful intimacy, with their love radiating through centuries of music and emotion.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Noida DM Medha Roopam's connection with CEC Gyanesh Kumar under spotlight due to..., check here to know
Noida DM Medha Roopam's connection with CEC Gyanesh Kumar under spotlight due to
From Nayanthara to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 5 South Indian actresses who married younger men
Nayanthara to Aishwarya Rai: 5 South Indian actresses who married younger men
Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun to Alia Bhatt's Darlings: 7 Bollywood dark comedies to watch if you’re tired of regular comedy
7 Bollywood dark comedies to watch if you’re tired of regular comedy
India-Pakistan Ceasefire: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says America keeps a close watch 'every single day'
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says America keeps a close watch 'every day'
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attack: FIRST PHOTO of accused Rajesh Bhai Sakriya out, he is from...
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attack: Accused identified as Rajesh Bhai Sakriya
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE