Befikre actor Armaan Rahlaan's presence in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's album Sukoon impresses netizens

Sukoon

Befikre actor Armaan Rahlaan's collaboration with legendary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has proved beneficial for him. Armaan teamed up for the very first time for Bhanshali's music album Sukoon. Armaan starred in the track Tujhe Bhi Chand co-starring Zoya Hussain. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

Armaan's presence in the track titled Tujhe Bhi Chand is winning him appreciation from netizens. The track is a heart-touching tale and love and hope and we are loving it. Shreya Ghoshal's voice sets the perfect mood and feels to this track. The track Tujhe Bhi Chand is directed by Dheer Momaya. Armaan has a few untitled projects in his kitty. If reports are to be believed, Armaan will soon be seen in Shoorveer Season 2.

The National Award Winning Music Composer presents the second video from his album and one can’t help but watch this video on repeat. The audio of ‘Tujhe Bhi Chand’ had already garnered a lot of love from the masses and now the video is all set to captivate audiences' hearts.

Watch the music video

Tujhe Bhi Chand is a beautifully conceptualised video taking you back to the time of lockdown love. Two doctors falling for each other and communicating without words while never being able to see each other’s faces is a unique concept directed by Dheer Momaya. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, the video that features Zoya Hussain and Armaan Ralhan is an interesting ode to the tough times that we have left behind.

Speaking about the song Shreya shared, “Working with SLB Sir is a different & memorable experience. Every project with him is new learning. The album ‘Sukoon’ is another masterpiece by him & I’m glad I got the opportunity to work with him on 2 of the songs from the album( Tujhe Bhi Chand and Qaraar). Tujhe Bhi Chand is especially very close to my heart, the lyrics, the composition and the instruments used have a very unique touch to them. I hope my audience loves it too."

Befikre actor Armaan Rahlaan's presence in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's composed album Sukoon impresses netizens