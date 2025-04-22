Shared her reservations about the biopic, Priya said that it didn't fully capture the complexities of her brother's life. Specifically, she believed the film overlooked the significant roles her parents played in shaping Sanjay's life.

The 2018 biopic Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor, told the story of Sanjay Dutt's tumultuous life, from his teenage years and struggles with addiction to his romantic relationships and legal troubles. While the film received mixed reviews, it achieved significant box office success. Recently, Priya Dutt, Sanjay's sister, shared her perspective on the film, offering a personal insight into the story's portrayal.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film was much talked-about for its screenplay and performance, however, Priya said she didn’t like the film much. Shared her reservations about the biopic, she said that it didn't fully capture the complexities of her brother's life. Specifically, she believed the film overlooked the significant roles her parents played in shaping Sanjay's life. "I also felt that the movie didn't do justice to, I think, even my mum in the film, or my father. There is a lot that could have been worked on... Even the relationship between the father and son, the way it was-I think a lot more could have been shown, she said in an interview with Vickey Lalwani.



When asked if she considered sharing her concerns with director Rajkumar Hirani, Priya Dutt said, "I was tempted... But I think they had a different concept in mind. I didn't call him. Their focus was just Sanju, of course, which I get that - and his life. It became a bit of a caricature." Priya's comments suggest that while she had reservations about the film's portrayal of her brother and family, she understood the director's vision and chose not to intervene.



Further, Priya reflected on the biopic Sanju, stating, "Maybe they had to amalgamate too many characters. It's not what I expected it to be. I think it was more entertainment... I loved Ranbir Kapoor in it. He played Sanju very well." While she praised Ranbir's portrayal, Priya felt the film fell short of being a true biopic, instead focusing on entertainment value. "But yeah, I feel it wasn't really a biopic. It was a film, very entertaining, and included only certain aspects of his life. The intensity was missing."

Meanwhile, Sanju boasted an impressive cast, including Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, and Manisha Koirala, with Ranbir Kapoor delivering a remarkable performance as Sanjay Dutt. Despite its box office success, Priya's comments highlight the challenges of capturing the nuances of a person's life on screen.