Beast: Vijay hosts party for film’s team, Nelson Dilipkumar calls it a 'memorable evening'

On Sunday evening, Vijay, who was recently seen in the Tamil invasion thriller Beast, hosted the whole cast and crew of the film at his home. Director Nelson Dilipkumar took to Twitter to express his gratitude to Vijay for inviting them and making it such a fantastic evening. Despite primarily mixed and critical reviews, Beast was released in theatres on April 13 and has grossed over Rs. 200 crore at the box office.

Vijay is on a rescue mission to save people from a hijacked mall in the film. Nelson used Twitter to post a note as well as a photo from the evening at Vijay's house.



His note reads: “Thank you Vijay sir for hosting us. It was a fun-filled and memorable evening with the whole team. I take this moment to thank Vijay sir for his love and support. You were a charm to work with sir. I am truly honoured & I shall cherish this experience for life. Your charisma and superstardom have taken this film all the way, sir (sic).”



Nelson also went on to thank his producers, as well as the rest of the film's cast and crew. Beast is the fifth Vijay film to break the Rs. 200 crore mark. Beast was dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam and released in those languages. The Hindi version grossed merely Rs. 50 lakh on its first day of release and barely gained momentum after that.





Director Nelson Dilipkumar and Vijay's first collaboration was Beast. Nelson rose to prominence with his Tamil criminal comedy Kolamavu Kokila, in which Nayanthara played a local drug seller. Doctor, a Tamil dark comedy in which Sivakarthikeyan takes on a local human trafficking ring, was his most recent release. Selvaraghavan plays the role of a mediator in the film, with VTV Ganesh, Sathish, and Yogi Babu playing supporting roles.