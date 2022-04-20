Beast: Thalapathy Vijay's father Chandrasekhar slams film's director Nelson, says 'you can't rush...'

Beast

Thalapathy Vijay's Beast is a disappointing fare and the steep decline in box office collection proves the dark fate of the film. Now, even Vijay's father, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar also agreed with Beast's negative response. Chandrasekhar criticised director Nelson for his lack of understanding of the subject and a proper screenplay.

As per the report of Indian express, Chandrasekhar told Thanthi TV that Beast was made solely relying on Vijay's stardom. He further criticised Nelson by saying that young filmmakers "Deliver an excellent first film in terms of content, technology and making. They also somehow achieve good results with the second film. When they begin to get the projects of big superstars, these young filmmakers begin to think, ‘now that we have dates of these heroes, we can make movies whichever way we want." Beast revolves around RAW agent Veeraraghavan, and Vijay's father further pointed out the subject needed proper research. "You need to take time to study about all these things. You can’t just rush into a project because you’ve got dates from a star hero. A good screenplay will immerse audiences into a story and this was missing in this film.”

The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has met with a mixed response from the critics and the audience. Though one half of the audience has been awestruck by Vijay's action-packed performance, the other half has found the story to be too predictable and boring. Since the film hasn't been received well by cinemagoers, it is struggling to cross the Rs 150 crore mark at the global box office. Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared on Tuesday, April 19, that the Tamil actioner has earned Rs 140.97 crore worldwide. His tweet read, "#Beast WW Box Office CROSSES Rs140 cr mark successfully. Day 1 - Rs 72.67 cr Day 2 - Rs 24.18 cr Day 3 - Rs 18.54 cr Day 4 - Rs 12.75 cr Day 5 - Rs 9.20 cr Day 6 - Rs 3.63 cr Total - Rs 140.97 cr #Vijay".