Beast star Thalapathy Vijay reveals why he hasn't given interview in over a decade

Thalapathy Vijay is ready to amaze the audience with his upcoming film 'Beast', set to release in cinemas worldwide on April 13. For the film's promotion, Vijay sat down with the director Nelson Dilipkumar for an interview aired on Sun TV on Sunday, April 10. In this interaction, the superstar revealed why he hasn't given an interview in over a decade.

Vijay has been staying away from media interactions for over a decade. When Nelson asked him the reason for avoiding interviews, Vijay replied, “No, I have free time for interviews but things didn’t work out. I think about 10 years ago, I had given an interview. And I felt my words were misinterpreted. I was not happy. Even my family members and people close to me asked why I had spoken so arrogantly… or they said it did not sound like me. I then had to call up the person concerned and explain to him that I didn’t mean it like that. And I can’t keep doing it to everyone all the time, right? So, I keep away from interviews", as per a report in Indian Express.



READ | Thalapathy Vijay's Beast becomes highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022 ahead of release?

An Anirudh Ravichander musical, 'Beast' follows the events inside a hijacked mall. Thalapathy Vijay stars as RAW agent Veera Raghavan who happens to be inside the shopping mall at that very moment and sets off on a mission to rescue the hostages from the kidnappers.

Also starring Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Lilliput Faruqui, and Ankur Ajit Vikal, the action-comedy will be released by UFO Moviez in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu on the same day across North India. The film has been titled 'RAW' in the Hindi belt and is expected to emerge as a blockbuster at the Indian box office.