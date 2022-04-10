Beast: Here's why Thalapathy Vijay's film got BANNED in Kuwait and Qatar | Exclusive

Thalapathy Vijay's fans are waiting for his next masala actioner Beast with bated breath. But, after Kuwait, Vijay's much-awaited Beast got banned in Qatar too. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed this news on his Twitter, and tweeted, "After #Kwait, #Beast is banned in Qatar too... Recent Tamil movie #FIR was banned in both the countries too..."

Here's the tweet

After #Kwait , #Beast is banned in #Qatar too..



Recent Tamil movie #FIR was banned in both the countries too.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 9, 2022

We got in touch with Bala to understand the reason behind banning these regional films, and he shared his input about the matter. "They (the government) are not happy with the terrorist group's angle and its portrayal." Bala further added, "In both movies, FIR and Beast, the main villain and his gang happened to be from an Islamic terrorist gang, and these film also touches upon the topic of (extremist groups like) Al-Qaeda, ISIS... so this is the understanding from these two countries." Ramesh concluded by saying, "We can't exactly tell the likes of these countries, but overall it seems like they are unhappy with the terrorism angle, and it conflicts with their sentiments."

READ: Beast box office: Trade analyst predicts Vijay's film to overpower KGF Chapter 2 in Tamil Nadu | Exclusive

Yesterday, we predicted the first day and weekend collection of Beast with the help of Ramesh's nit-pick analysis. According to the analyst, "The trailer has been well-received by the masses, and the songs are been a rage. These factors have helped Beast a lot, and there is a great buzz for the film." He further added that the film will cross the 50 crore mark on the first day itself. "If you talk about the overall collection of day 1, then the film will collect around Rs 60-65 crores from domestic and overseas markets... from all the languages."

Talking about the weekend collection, Ramesh said, "The film will earn a minimum of Rs 130 crores worldwide in its first weekend, and 30% of earning can be expected from the overseas market." Beast stars Vijay and Pooja Hegde in primary roles. The film will release on April 13.