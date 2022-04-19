Beast box office collection: Vijay's film mints Rs 93 crore from Tamil Nadu, beats KGF Chapter 2 in Singapore

Beast

Thalapathy Vijay's Beast may have garnered mixed reviews, and KGF Chapter 2 has overpowered the film, but still, Beast has taken a lead in Singapore and earned more than Yash's film. According to Ramesh Bala, Beast has earned SGD $939K, whereas KGF 2 has earned SGD $660K.

Here's Ramesh Bala's tweet

With over 17,000 admissions, Beast has also emerged as the highest-grossing film in France since the pandemic. Despite mixed reception, Vijay's film has become the highest opening film in Kerala. According to trade analyst Kaushik, Vijay's massive fan following has helped Beast to stay afloat. He tweeted, "After its alltime record opening day in TN, #Beast has gone on & registered an alltime record opening 5-days total gross in TN (93 CR) after its extended opening weekend."

Here's Kaushik's tweet

After its alltime record opening day in TN, #Beast has gone on & registered an alltime record opening 5-days total gross in TN (93 CR) after its extended opening weekend.#Thalapathy @actorvijay - The Boxoffice Brand #BeastAlltimeRecordOpening pic.twitter.com/O0JCqNoEk1 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 18, 2022

Tamil Nadu's Ram Muthuram Cinemas also shared a few images from their Beast 'Housefull' screening and said that the family audience likes Vijay.

Here's the tweet

#BeastInRamCinemas HOUSEFULL RAMPAGE

Family Audiences Likes Him

Box Office Can't Avoid #Beast pic.twitter.com/Tji6HhBUCq — Ram Muthuram Cinemas (@RamCinemas) April 17, 2022

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared on his Twitter account on Monday, April 18, that the Tamil film is struggling to cross Rs 150 crore at the worldwide box office as he shared the day-wise earnings of Vijay's movie.

#Beast WW Box Office



Significant DROP on Sunday too.



Day 1 - ₹ 72.67 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 24.18 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 18.54 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 12.75 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 9.20 cr

Total - ₹ 137.34 cr



Struggling to cross 150 cr gross mark. #Vijay — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 18, 2022

Though one half of the audience is amazed by Vijay's power-packed performance, the other half is chastising director Nelson Dilipkumar for the wafer-thin plot. Nelson, known for combining dark humour with action in his films, has earlier helmed two critically and commercially acclaimed films 'Kolamaavu Kokila' and 'Doctor', though this time it seems that the filmmaker has missed his mark.

READ: Beast box office collection day 3: Vijay's film continues to decline, analyst calls it 'disappointment'

Even trade analyst Ramesh Bala agreed with the fact that the film is a disappointment, and it is weaker than Vijay's previous films like Master, Bigil, and Sarkar. However, he is hopeful that Beast will still perform better than actor's last release Master.