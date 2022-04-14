Beast box office collection: Thapalathy Vijay starrer mints Rs 26.40 cr in Tamil Nadu on day 1

Beast starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde was released on Wednesday (April 13. The film opened to mixed responses from critics as well as the audience. As per a review in IANS, "Director Nelson Dilipkumar's Beast is an action-comedy whose only aim seems to be to glorify its hero's character. As a result, it fails to impress. It is just an ordinary commercial entertainer that has exaggerated action sequences, little or no humour and a wafer-thin plot." That is precisely why the film, from which the audience had high expectations, left fans furious when it did not deliver.

Now, the opening box office collection figures are here and seem like Beast had a decent opening, courtesy of the high expectations from the film.

As per columnist and film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, Beast collected Rs 26.04 crore in Tamil Nadu on day 1. The analyst also mentioned that the opening day figure for Beast was second best for actor Vijay and overall fifth highest opener in the state. He further mentioned that due to negative word of mouth, the film faced downtrend in evening and night shows.

"#Beast opens well at the box office. The movie has minted ₹26.40 cr gross from TN on Day 1. 2nd best for actor #Vijay, overall 5th highest opener in the state. Due to negative WoM, the film faced a downtrend in evening & night shows," tweeted Manobala Vijayabalan.

Check out his tweet here:

Meanwhile, the Beast review of IANS also pointed out why the film did not do well. A portion of the review read, "Director Nelson, who is known for his sparkling humour, seems to have miserably failed in his attempt to recreate the magic of his earlier films, notably 'Doctor' and 'Kolamavu Kokila'."

The review further read, "One other thing that has gone horribly wrong for Nelson in 'Beast' is that while his earlier films always had a story that had logic. This one seems to be completely devoid of it, as the film looks to glorify the character of Vijayaraghavan at every given opportunity.

It further says that "Pooja Hegde has not much to do. Honestly speaking, no character other than that of the hero has anything significant to do."

All of these factors and more contributed to the negative reviews that Beast has been getting since it hit theatres on April 13.