Beast box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay starrer inches closer to Rs 50 crore mark in Tamil Nadu

Thalapathy Vijay's Beast is all set to earn Rs 50 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office. On Sunday, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter and informed about the same.

He tweeted, “Beast Box Office Inches CLOSER to ₹50 cr mark. Day 1 - ₹ 26.40 cr Day 2 - ₹ 10.15 cr Day 3 - ₹ 7.21 cr Day 4 - ₹ 6.04 cr Total - ₹ 49.80 cr.”

Earlier, trade analyst Ramesh Bala had confirmed that Vijay's film has certainly disappointed the audience and even a few of Vijay's fans. He said, "The expectations were really sky-high, some of the audience and his fans are disappointed that movie didn't live up to the mark. So there is a sense of disappointment about Beast." Ramesh further confirmed Beast getting rejected in South India. "The film has seen a big decline, especially in Kerela, Karnataka and Telugu states." Bala also shared why Beast's Hindi version was a washout from its release. "In North India, the film was a washout from day 1, as they just released it as an experiment. The film wasn't promoted at all. It was a low key release, so it is quite evident that exhibitors are allocating Raw screens to RRR and KGF 2."

The analyst further added that when it comes to critical reception, Beast is the lowest of Vijay's recent films like Master, Bigil, and Sarkar. However, he thinks that Beast can still perform better than Master. "The film has a chance to perform better than Master, as Vijay's last film was released under heavy Covid restrictions, and the film wasn't released overseas like Malaysia and other countries where Vijay has a good following. So the film can do better than Master, but n comparison, it is still a disappointment."