Beast box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay's film becomes highest-grossing Tamil film in Australia, New Zealand, USA

On Wednesday, April 13, the film Beast, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde, was released. Critics and audiences had mixed reactions to the film when it first came out. However, the film is shattering records, much to the pleasure of Vijay's fans.

According to trade analyst, Ramesh Bala, “#Beast is already 2022 's Highest Grossing Tamil Movie in USA, Australia and New Zealand..”



#Beast is already 2022 Highest Grossing Tamil Movie in USA, Australia and New Zealand.. April 14, 2022



Beast grossed Rs 26.04 crore in Tamil Nadu on day one, according to columnist and film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan. According to the analyst, Beast had the second best opening day for actor Vijay and was the sixth best opener in the state overall. He went on to say that the film's evening and night presentations were suffering as a result of unfavourable word of mouth.