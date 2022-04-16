Beast box office collection (Hindi): Thalapathy Vijay starrer suffers major fall, earns Rs 15 lakh on day 3

File photo

Beast, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde, was released internationally on April 13th. Critics and fans have given the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed film mixed reviews, with some applauding Vijay's acting and others criticising Nelson's direction.

Now according to Ramesh Bala, the film’s Hindi version has earned only Rs 15 lakhs in day 3.



Take a look at his tweet.

All-India Box Office - April 15th :



Hindi Version - Nett :



1. #KGFChapter2 - ₹ 44 Crs



2. #RRR - ₹ 3 Crs



3. #Beast/ #RAW - ₹ 15 Lakhs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 16, 2022

Some critics have claimed that the film lacks direction, and that this, combined with negative word of mouth, has resulted in the film performing poorly at the box office. On the other side, some people claim that the reduction in numbers is due to KGF Chapter 2.



Previously, Manobala Vijayabalan, a film trade analyst, released Beast's Day 1 earnings from across India on his Twitter account. Vijay's film has made Rs 26.40 crore in Tamil Nadu, Rs 7.83 crore in Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, Rs 7.15 crore in Karnataka, Rs 6.28 crore in Kerala, Rs 1.32 crore in the rest of India, and Rs 23.69 crore from overseas, according to him.

In a previous tweet, the analyst stated that Beast's opening day box office was second best for actor Vijay and overall sixth best in the state. He went on to say that the film's evening and night shows were down due to unfavourable word of mouth.

Meanwhile, the Beast review of IANS also pointed out why the film did not do well. A portion of the review read, "Director Nelson, who is known for his sparkling humour, seems to have miserably failed in his attempt to recreate the magic of his earlier films, notably 'Doctor' and 'Kolamavu Kokila'."

The review further read, "One other thing that has gone horribly wrong for Nelson in 'Beast' is that while his earlier films always had a story that had logic. This one seems to be completely devoid of it, as the film looks to glorify the character of Vijayaraghavan at every given opportunity.