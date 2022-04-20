Beast box office collection day 6: Thalapathy Vijay's film struggles to breach Rs 150 crore mark

Beast/File photo

Beast, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the leading roles, has failed to succeed at the box office against the huge expectations it had set since its trailer release. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has met with a mixed response from the critics and the audience. Though one half of the audience has been awestruck by Vijay's action-packed performance, the other half has found the story to be too predictable and boring.

Since the film hasn't been received well by cinemagoers, it is struggling to cross the Rs 150 crore mark at the global box office. Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan had shared on Tuesday, April 19, that the Tamil actioner has earned Rs 140.97 crore worldwide. His tweet read, "#Beast WW Box Office CROSSES ₹140 cr mark successfully. Day 1 - ₹ 72.67 cr Day 2 - ₹ 24.18 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 18.54 cr Day 4 - ₹ 12.75 cr Day 5 - ₹ 9.20 cr Day 6 - ₹ 3.63 cr Total - ₹ 140.97 cr #Vijay".

One of the major reasons behind Beast's box office failure is the mammoth success of KGF Chapter 2 which has minted over Rs 600 crore at the worldwide box office. The latter film was just released a day after the former and has brought a tsunami to the ticket windows with people going berserk over Yash's swag and Prashanth Neel's powerful direction in the Kannada action flick.



Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, credited as Nelson in films, and an Anirudh Ravichander musical, Beast follows the events inside a hijacked mall. Thalapathy Vijay stars as RAW agent Veera Raghavan who happens to be inside the shopping mall at that very moment and decides to rescue the hostages from the kidnappers.