Beast box office collection day 5: Thalapathy Vijay's film mints Rs 137.34 crore

Beast/File photo

The Tamil actioner Beast, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the leading roles, hasn't been able to work wonders at the box office as the film has been heavily criticised for its lack of direction and poor script. The film has also suffered majorly due to the box office phenomenon KGF Chapter 2, which was released a day after Beast's release on April 13.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared on his Twitter account on Monday, April 18, that the Tamil film is struggling to cross Rs 150 crore at the worldwide box office as he shared the day-wise earnings of Vijay's movie. His tweet read, "#Beast WW Box Office Significant DROP on Sunday too. Day 1 - ₹ 72.67 cr Day 2 - ₹ 24.18 cr Day 3 - ₹ 18.54 cr Day 4 - ₹ 12.75 cr Day 5 - ₹ 9.20 cr Total - ₹ 137.34 cr Struggling to cross ₹150 cr gross mark. #Vijay".

#Beast WW Box Office



Significant DROP on Sunday too.



Day 1 - ₹ 72.67 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 24.18 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 18.54 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 12.75 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 9.20 cr

Total - ₹ 137.34 cr



Struggling to cross ₹150 cr gross mark. #Vijay — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 18, 2022

In another tweet that he wrote on Monday morning, the analyst shared that Beast has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office. "#Beast TN Box Office CROSSES ₹50 cr mark in the 5th day. Day 1 - ₹ 26.40 cr Day 2 - ₹ 10.15 cr Day 3 - ₹ 7.21 cr Day 4 - ₹ 6.04 cr Day 5 - ₹ 5.46 cr Total - ₹ 55.26 cr #Vijay", his tweet read.

#Beast TN Box Office



CROSSES ₹50 cr mark in the 5th day.



Day 1 - ₹ 26.40 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 10.15 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 7.21 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 6.04 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 5.46 cr

Total - ₹ 55.26 cr #Vijay — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 18, 2022



READ | Beast review: Netizens upset with director Nelson Dilipkumar for wafer-thin plot



Though one half of the audience is amazed by Vijay's power-packed performance, the other half is chastising director Nelson Dilipkumar for the wafer-thin plot. Nelson, known for combining dark humour with action in his films, has earlier helmed two critically and commercially acclaimed films 'Kolamaavu Kokila' and 'Doctor', though this time it seems that the filmmaker has missed his mark.