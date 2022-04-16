Beast box office collection day 3: Vijay's film continues to decline, analyst calls it 'disappointment'

Beast

Thalapathy Vijay's Beast isn't enjoying a great run at the box office and the negative word of mouth has played a major spoilsport in collections. The actioner was released on April 13 with much fanfare, but the public couldn't accept the film wholeheartedly. As result, the film started declining with every passing day. Beast and Raw (Hindi version of Beast) have faced a major drop in collections. In fact, many exhibitors will allot Raw screens to KGF Chapter 2 and RRR. Yash's film was released a day after Beast, but the film is flying high and has become the first choice of filmgoers. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan also shared the steep fall of Beast in Tamil Nadu and tweeted the 3-day collection.

Here's Manobala's tweet

#Beast TN Box Office



Each passing day graph falls STEEPLY.



Day 1 - ₹ 26.40 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 10.15 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 7.21 cr

Total - ₹ 43.76 cr#Vijay — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 16, 2022

Beast has entered the 100-crore club, but the film's box office collection is struggling to maintain its momentum. Manobala tweeted about the worldwide collection.

#Beast WW Box Office



After 3 days of struggle film managed to cross ₹100 cr gross mark.



Day 1 - ₹ 72.67 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 24.18 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 18.54 cr

Total - ₹ 115.39 cr#Vijay April 16, 2022

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala also confirmed that Vijay's film has certainly disappointed the audience and even a few of Vijay's fans. He said, "The expectations were really sky-high, some of the audience and his fans are disappointed that movie didn't live up to the mark. So there is a sense of disappointment about Beast." Ramesh further confirmed Beast getting rejected in South India. "The film has seen a big decline, especially in Kerela, Karnataka and Telugu states." Bala also shared why Beast's Hindi version was a washout from its release. "In North India, the film was a washout from day 1, as they just released it as an experiment. The film wasn't promoted at all. It was a low key release, so it is quite evident that exhibitors are allocating Raw screens to RRR and KGF 2."

The analyst further added that when it comes to critical reception, Beast is the lowest of Vijay's recent films like Master, Bigil, and Sarkar. However, he thinks that Beast can still perform better than Master. "The film has a chance to perform better than Master, as Vijay's last film was released under heavy Covid restrictions, and the film wasn't released overseas like Malaysia and other countries where Vijay has a good following. So the film can do better than Master, but n comparison, it is still a disappointment."