Beast box office collection day 2: Thalapathy Vijay starrer earns Rs 100 crore worldwide

On April 13, the Tamil film Beast, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde, was released worldwide. The Nelson Dilipkumar directed film has received mixed reviews from critics and fans, with some praising Vijay's performance others criticising Nelson's direction.

According to box office India, the movie has earned Rs crore in just two days!



Take a look at the tweet here:

Previously, Manobala Vijayabalan, a film trade analyst, released Beast's Day 1 earnings from across India on his Twitter account. Vijay's film has made Rs 26.40 crore in Tamil Nadu, Rs 7.83 crore in Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, Rs 7.15 crore in Karnataka, Rs 6.28 crore in Kerala, Rs 1.32 crore in the rest of India, and Rs 23.69 crore from overseas, according to him.

In a previous tweet, the analyst stated that Beast's opening day box office was second best for actor Vijay and overall sixth best in the state. He went on to say that the film's evening and night shows were down due to unfavourable word of mouth.



Also read: Beast box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay starrer mints Rs 26.40 cr in Tamil Nadu on day 1



"#Beast opens well at the box office. The movie has minted ₹26.40 cr gross from TN on Day 1. 2nd best for actor #Vijay, overall 5th highest opener in the state. Due to negative WoM, the film faced a downtrend in evening & night shows," tweeted Manobala Vijayabalan.

#Beast opens well at the box office.



The movie has minted ₹26.40 cr gross from TN on Day 1.



2nd best for actor #Vijay, overall 5th highest opener in the state.



Due to negative WoM, the film faced downtrend in evening & night shows. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 14, 2022

Nelson Dilipkumar, identified as Nelson in cinema, directs his third feature, 'Beast.' In his films, he is recognised for blending action and dark comedy. Nelson's last two films, 'Kolamaavu Kokila' and 'Doctor,' were critically acclaimed, but this time he seemed to have not reached viewer's expectations.