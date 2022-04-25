Beast box office collection day 11: Thalapathy Vijay, Nelson Dilipkumar's actioner crosses Rs 150 crore mark

Beast/File photo

Starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, Beast has finally managed to cross the Rs 150 crore mark at the global box office after its release on April 13. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film has failed to perform as per expectations and Vijay's fans are quite disheartened by the film's box office run.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter on Sunday, April 24, and shared the film's earnings as he wrote, "#Beast WW Box Office FINALLY the film manages to cross ₹150 cr. Week 1 - ₹ 143.72 cr Week 2 Day 1 - ₹ 1.96 cr Day 2 - ₹ 1.53 cr Day 3 - ₹ 1.30 cr Day 4 - ₹ 1.58 cr Total - ₹ 150.09 cr #Vijay."

One of the major reasons behind Beast's box office failure is the mammoth success of KGF Chapter 2 which has minted over Rs 800 crore at the worldwide box office. The latter film was just released a day after the former and has brought a tsunami to the ticket windows with people going berserk over Yash's swag and Prashanth Neel's powerful direction in the Kannada action flick.



An Anirudh Ravichander musical, Beast follows the events inside a hijacked mall. Thalapathy Vijay stars as RAW agent Veera Raghavan who happens to be inside the shopping mall at that very moment and decides to rescue the hostages from the kidnappers.