Beast box office collection day 1: Thalapathy Vijay's film earns Rs 72.67 crore worldwide

The Tamil comedy action flick Beast starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles was released worldwide on April 13. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has opened to mixed responses from the fans and critics who are appreciating Vijay's performance and bashing Nelson'd direction simultaneously.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan has now shared the Day 1 earnings of Beast from regions across India on his Twitter account. He mentioned that the film has earned Rs 26.40 crore in Tamil Nadu, Rs 7.83 crore in Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, Rs 7.15 crore in Karnataka, Rs 6.28 crore in Kerala, Rs 1.32 crore in the rest of India, and from overseas, Vijay's film has collected Rs 23.69 crore.

Manobala's tweet read, "#Beast opening day WW Box Office TN - ₹ 26.40 cr AP/TS - ₹ 7.83 cr KA - ₹ 7.15 cr KL - ₹ 6.28 cr ROI - ₹ 1.32 cr OS - ₹ 23.69 cr [Reported Locs] Total - ₹ 72.67 cr #Vijay".

In an earlier tweet, the analyst had mentioned that the opening day figure for Beast was second best for actor Vijay and overall fifth highest opener in the state. He further mentioned that due to negative word of mouth, the film faced a downtrend in evening and night shows.

Though one half of the audience is amazed by Vijay's power-packed performance, the other half is criticising director Nelson Dilipkumar for the wafer-thin plot and lack of direction in the Tamil film.

'Beast' is the third directorial of Nelson Dilipkumar, credited as Nelson in films. He is known for combining action with dark comedy in his movies. His last two films 'Kolamaavu Kokila' and 'Doctor' were critically acclaimed, though this time it seems that Nelson has missed his mark.