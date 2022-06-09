Beast actress Pooja Hegde encounters an 'arrogant' airline staff member, calls his tone 'threatening'

Pooja Hegde

Telugu and Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde recently encountered a distasteful experience while travelling on a flight, and faced an 'ignorant' 'arrogant' airline staff member.

Radhe Shyam actress is furious over the staff member's mismanagement, and she shared her view on Twitter. The actress confirmed the fact that the staff member's tone was 'threatening,' and that's the reason she has put it on social media. Pooja tweeted, "Extremely sad with how rude @IndiGo6E staff member, by the name of Vipul Nakashe behaved with us today on our flight out from Mumbai.Absolutely arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone used with us for no reason. Normally I don’t tweet abt these issues, but this was truly appalling."

The airline company quickly replied to Pooja's concern, apologising for the sickening experience, and said, "Ms Hegde, sorry to note your experience. We'd like to connect with you immediately hence, please DM us your PNR along with the contact number. ~Linda."

Many of Pooja's fans also got furious over the matter, and they expressed their discontent over it. A user asserted, "I booked yesterday for my jrny....ill cancel it just becos of their behaviour towards you poo." Another user added, "Meri Pooja ko sataya.. Kon h wo निर्लज.." A netizen added, "Jara sochiye ye log jab aapke sath aisa behave kar sakte hai to normal public ke sath kaise bat karte hong."

On the work front, Pooja was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay's Beast. Currently, she is filming for Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (now called Bhaijaan) with Khan, and Shehnaaz Gill. The untitled Farhad Samji's directorial is expected to hit cinemas this year-end.