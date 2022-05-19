Beast actor Thalapathy Vijay meets Telangana CM KCR, fans speculate actor's foray into politics

Thalapathy Vijay-Telangana CM KCR/Twitter

Tamil actor Vijay, who recently starred in the film Beast, met Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The meeting took place at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the Chief Minister. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader felicitated the actor with a shawl and a bouquet of flowers. The photos have gone viral on social media and speculations are rife that the meeting might be to discuss Thalapathy Vijay's entry into politics.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) described it as a courtesy call. However, the actor's sudden meeting with KCR triggered speculations in political circles.

Vijay, who has a massive fan following, is reported to be planning to enter politics. On the other hand, KCR recently announced that he will play a key role in national politics.

Last month, KCR hinted at floating a national party to work for an alternative national agenda at the TRS plenary last month. The TRS chief had stated that he would work with like-minded parties and individuals.

Vamshi Paidipally, who is directing Vijay in Thalapathy 66 and TRS MP and KCR's relative J. Santosh Kumar accompanied the actor when he arrived at Pragati Bhavan for the meeting with KCR.

Santosh Kumar thanked Vijay for supporting his Green India Challenge that aimed at improving the green cover.

Vijay is in Hyderabad for the shooting of Thalapathy 66, a Tamil-language drama film. Produced by Dil Raju, the movie's star cast includes Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Jaya Sudha, and Srikanth.