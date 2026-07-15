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'Beach pe aap bachche ko le ke...': Jaya Bhattacharya calls out pet owner after spotting dog locked inside car; watch

Jaya Bhattacharya criticised a pet owner after finding a dog locked inside a parked car in Mumbai's Juhu. With help from police and bystanders, the dog was eventually rescued safely.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 07:23 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Beach pe aap bachche ko le ke...': Jaya Bhattacharya calls out pet owner after spotting dog locked inside car; watch
Image credit: Instagram
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Television actress Jaya Bhattacharya has once again spoken up for animal welfare after spotting a dog locked inside a parked car in Mumbai's Juhu. The actress, who had gone to watch the film Oh My Dog at Sunny Super Sound, was shocked to find the animal trapped inside the vehicle while its owners were nowhere to be seen.

Sharing the incident on social media, Jaya said the irony of the situation left her stunned. "But yaha Oh My Dog ka kuch aur hi chal raha hai," she remarked in the video.

Police and bystanders try to rescue the dog

As soon as she noticed the dog, Jaya began recording the incident while several people gathered around the vehicle to help. Police personnel also reached the spot and tried to locate the owner.

Although one of the car windows was slightly open, those present could not unlock the vehicle through the narrow gap. Since no one wanted to break the window and damage the car, they continued trying to contact the owner.

Questioning the owner's actions, Jaya said, "Beach pe aap bachche ko le ke ja sakte hain. Kar kya rahe ho aap? Bachche ko andar band kar ke kaha ja rahe ho aap." She also reminded people about similar incidents in the past, adding, "Itne sare cases ho chuke hain. Doggy ko andar chor ke jate hain...This is not right, this is not fair."

Owner didn't return for over 30 minutes

The actress later updated her followers, saying she had already been waiting at the spot for nearly half an hour, but the owner had still not returned. "Filhal to sab figure out karne ki koshish kar rahe hain ki kya karna hai, kaise karna hai," she said.

She also showed the vehicle's registration number in the video while police officials attempted to contact the owner so the dog could be rescued as quickly as possible.

Dog rescued safely

Soon after the videos went viral, social media users expressed concern for the animal and praised Jaya for stepping in. Many called the incident cruel and urged pet owners to behave responsibly. Later, Jaya confirmed that the rescue had been successful. Sharing another update, she wrote, "Deleted the earlier video. Dog was Rescued by all who were in the earlier vide."

She also thanked everyone who helped save the dog, writing, "This is the power of unity. Thank you to the police personnel."

Jaya's long association with animal welfare

Jaya Bhattacharya has consistently raised her voice against animal cruelty and has actively rescued injured and abandoned animals over the years. Apart from caring for stray dogs and cats, she regularly uses social media to promote pet adoption, sterilisation and responsible pet ownership while urging stricter action in cases of animal abuse.

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