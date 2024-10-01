Twitter
Bengaluru billboard's 3D ad leaves social media users in doubt, netizens say...

Devara box office day 4: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's film fails to cross Rs ... mark

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani's combined net worth is less than value of this startup, it is...

Watch: Man captures rattlesnake with bare hands, viral video sparks outrage

'Be it India or Pakistan, it is one for me': Diljit Dosanjh gifts shoes to Pakistani fans, leaves internet divided

'Be it India or Pakistan, it is one for me': Diljit Dosanjh gifts shoes to Pakistani fans, leaves internet divided

Diljit Dosanjh presented a shoe box to one of his fans and, upon discovering she was from Pakistan, shared his thoughts on how the borders between the two countries are "made by politicians."

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 07:59 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Be it India or Pakistan, it is one for me': Diljit Dosanjh gifts shoes to Pakistani fans, leaves internet divided
Diljit Dosanjh gift
Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh made a heartfelt gesture by gifting a pair of shoes to a Pakistani fan during his concert in Manchester. 

The 40-year-old artist presented a shoe box to one of his fans and, upon discovering she was from Pakistan, shared his thoughts on how the borders between the two countries are "made by politicians." The video of the same is doing rounds on social media.

"Be it India or Pakistan, it is one for me. There is immense love for all in the hearts of every Punjabi. These borders are made by politicians, but people who know Punjabi, whether from here or there, we are all the same. So people who have come from my country India, and those who have come from Pakistan, I welcome you all. Thank you ma'am,” Dosanjh said in the video.

As soon as this video went viral, it left fans divided on social media. One of them wrote, "It will be nice if you call yourself Indian and not identify as only Punjabi. If everyone start identifying with state, India will be scattered in pieces." The second person commented, "Now tell this to the family of martyr." The third person commented, "Soldiers who lost their life while protecting bharat maa from terrorism:- Inke liye shaheed hua mai?" The fourth person said, "Easy to say when your family is not directly affected by the ongoing terrorism from Pakistan ask those soldiers families who have been affected."

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh is currently busy entertaining his fans with his worldwide Dil-Luminati Tour. The singer who is performing in the UK, introduced his family for the very first time during the Manchester concert. The video from the concert is now going vial.

On Sunday, a video from Diljit Dosanjh’s UK concert went viral on social media wherein he introduced his mother and sister for the first time. In the video, he could be seen walking towards his mother standing in the audience and almost breaking down as he introduced her to the world. The singer then hugged her and planted a kiss on her forehead. He also introduced everyone to his sister who was equally proud at her brother’s achievements and enjoying the concert side by side. 

Diljit Dosanjh is set to perform live in India too. The singer-actor’s Dil-luminati India tour will commence this October. He will be performing at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26. Following Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati. After the tickets went live for his shows, it got sold in seconds and many of his fans were disappointed, however, he then announced a second show in Delhi and added two more cities in his India tour. 

