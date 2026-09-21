BB 20: Rohit Shetty comes out in support of Salman Khan, shares shirtless video after actor calls out trolls

Rohit Shetty backed Salman Khan after Salman called out trolls for body-shaming and age-shaming on Bigg Boss 20 and slammed paparazzi for inappropriate shots of actresses.

Rohit Shetty has publicly supported Salman Khan following the actor's remarks against trolls on Bigg Boss 20. Shetty posted a shirtless clip of Salman from the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Instagram, stating, "DEAR TROLLERS, IT'S DONE, BRO." This post followed Salman's viral statements on trolling and body-shaming.

What Salman Khan said on Bigg Boss 20

Salman Khan addressed persistent body-shaming, age-related remarks and trolling on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Speaking about the body-shaming of actresses, Salman said, "Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant? Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight. Pregnant thi toh weight gain kar liya, wapas movies mein aayegi toh fit ho jayegi. She wanted to spend time with her family."

The 59-year-old actor also reacted to comments on his age. He said, "Of course, I'm 60 years old, yaar. You cannot be Maine Pyar Kiya all the time; this age has suddenly become a topic; log kehte hain woh budha hogya hai... what do you want to troll mujhe pata hai mujhe kaun kaun troll karta hai, hum react nahi karte, humare fans club itne sare hai, humko kya farak padta hai, bolne do inko" He added, "Pehle apne aap ko dekho, apne jism ko dekho uske baad karna yeh sab apne maa baap ko dekho uske baad troll karna mazak udhana Sohail ke upar, Varun Dhawan ke upar it's not done. Jitna trolling karna hai kar lo, phate hue joote bhi pehnta hu"

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Salman slams inappropriate paparazzi culture

Salman also chastised paparazzi for photographing actresses in an inappropriate manner. "Paparazzi hip shots lete hain, taangon ke shots lete hain, aur agar peeche se shot mil jaaye toh woh bhi lete hain," he said. None of these heroines, none of the girls, like it." He advised, "I am saying all this to girls: agar aisa ho toh ghoom ke ek chamat maaro aur bolo, 'Apni maa-behen ka shot le lo.' Disgusting people! What is this mentality?" Rohit Shetty, who also hosts Khatron Ke Khiladi, sharing Salman's clip is being seen as a show of support from the industry.