While sharing their opinions on X (formerly Twitter), the moviegoers have bashed Bazooka calling it Mammootty's "worst fan tribute" and "one of his worst performances." The film has clashed at the box office with two other Malayalam Vishu releases - Alappuzha Gymkhana and Maranamass.

Headlined by the Malayalam superstar Mammootty and helmed by Deeno Dennis in his directorial debut, the suspense thriller Bazooka was released in the cinemas worldwide on April 10 coinciding with Mahavir Jayanti in the extended weekend before the Malayalam New Year on April 14. The film clashed at the box office with two other Malayalam releases - Khalid Rahman's Naslen, Lukman Avaran, and Ganapathi-starrer sports drama Alappuzha Gymkhana and Sivaprasad's directorial debut, black comedy Maranamass led by Basil Joseph. On a pan-India level, Sunny Deol and Gopichand Malineni's Hindi action thriller Jaat, Ajith Kumar and Adhik Ravichandran's Tamil action comedy Good Bad Ugly, and Gippy Grewal's Punjabi period drama Akaal, produced by Karan Johar, also hit theatres on Thursday this week.

Bazooka has received negative to mixed reviews from the audiences and critics. While sharing their opinions on X (formerly Twitter), the moviegoers have bashed the film calling it Mammootty's "worst fan tribute" and "one of his worst performances." One netizen wrote, "Bazooka - An Average First Half & Below Average second Half Until the Last 20 Minutes. Couldn't Have Any High or Engaging Moments. Making, Cinematography & Casting also Lacks, Especially The Music Departments Totally - 2/5. Mammootty's Worst Fan Tribute", while another added, "Bazooka will go down in the history as the worst ever Mammukka movie post-covid, and easily one of his worst performances ever. WTF was that climax shitshow."

"If a movie's last 20 minutes are good, it doesn't mean the whole movie is great. Bazooka is a bad movie and has nothing new to offer. Technically, the movie is weak, and the dialogues are too artificial", read another post. One X user shared, "Bazooka is a really ambitious film riding on a game thriller plot over a chic setting. However, it failed to generate any intrigue throughout. An underwhelming first half followed by a slightly better second half, which was just marginally better."

Apart from Mammootty, Bazooka also features Gautham Vasudev Menon, Gayathiri Iyer, Shine Tom Chacko, Sidharth Bharathan, Babu Antony, Neeta Pillai, PV Jagadish Kumar, and Divya Pillai in supporting roles. A Yoodlee film, the suspense thriller is produced by Dolwin Kuriakose, Jinu V Abhraham, Vikram Mehra, and Siddharth Anand Kumar under their banners Theatre of Dreams and Saregama.

